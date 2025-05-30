NCAA Baseball Oxford Regional Bracket: Ole Miss Rebels' Path to a Super Regional
OXFORD, Miss. – For the first time since 2021, Ole Miss (40-19) will be hosting a regional at Swayze Field. The No. 10-seeded Rebels will welcome Georgia Tech (40-17), Western Kentucky (46-12), and Murray State (39-13) to Oxford this weekend.
Regional action begins on Friday, May 30 with first pitch between the Rebels and the Racers set for 7 p.m. CT.
Bianco and Co. chose to take the night game for an intriguing atmosphere at Swayze Field.
"I always felt that's a disappointing thing for your fans (for a team to play the early game)," Bianco said. "It's also really hot here like a lot of our counterparts.
"I don't want to play at 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. if I don't have to. We're used to playing on Friday night; our fans are used to being here on Friday night. That's kind of the reward."
What's the latest on the Rebels heading into NCAA Tournament play?
A look into Ole Miss' success on the mound, who's shining at the plate and the official Oxford Regional bracket.
The Preview: Oxford Regional Edition
Pitching Staff Success: Rebels Rolling on the Mound
The Rebel pitching staff was the story of the week at the SEC Tournament last week in Hoover, Alabama. The staff as a whole posted a 1.29 ERA over four games, allowing just five earned runs over 35 innings.
They struck out 35 batters while issuing just nine walks and holding opponents to a .151 batting average.
The bullpen posted a 0.59 ERA, giving up just one earned run over 15.1 innings while striking out 14 and allowing just three walks.
Connor Spencer closed three games in four days, earning the save in all three appearances and nearly doubling his save total from the regular season. He allowed just one baserunner over three combined innings.
The starting rotation of Hunter Elliott, Riley Maddox, Cade Townsend, and Walker Hooks put up a 1.83 ERA giving up just four earned runs over 19.2 innings of work.
They gave up just 10 hits and struck out 21 batters. Townsend worked 4.2 scoreless innings against No. 1-ranked LSU in what was the first weekend start of his career.
Trio of Rebels Dominating at the Plate
For the first time in program history, three different Rebels have hit 15 or more home runs in a season. Austin Fawley leads the team with 17 while Judd Utermark has 16 and Mitchell Sanford has 15.
This is also the first time in program history that six different Rebels have hit double digit home runs. In addition to Utermark, Fawley, and Sanford, Ryan Moerman and Isaac Humphrey have each hit 11, and Will Furniss has hit 10.
The Oxford Regional Bracket and Schedule:
FRIDAY MAY 30
Game 1: #2 Georgia Tech (40-17) vs. #3 Western Ky. (46-12) - 3 p.m. - ESPN+
Game 2: #1 Ole Miss (40-19) vs. #4 Murray St. (39-13) - 7 p.m. - ESPN+
SATURDAY MAY 31
Game 3: Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser
Game 4: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner
SUNDAY JUNE 1
Game 5: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Loser
Game 6: Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner
MONDAY JUNE 2
Game 7: Game 6 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser (If Necessary)
