Ole Miss Rebels, Georgia Tech 'Applying Pressure' in Pursuit of an LSU Tigers Commit

Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds made the decison to delay signing with the LSU Tigers on Wednesday amid coaching changes being made to the staff in Baton Rouge.

The Top-15 defensive lineman in America has been committed to the LSU program since August, but with coaching changes occurring following the Lane Kiffin coming to town, he's delayed his decision, but is expected to sign this week.

Geralds narrowed his focus to the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines down the stretch, but LSU ultimately made the move.

“With LSU it’s been my dream school growing up my whole life,” Geralds told Rivals. “I loved LSU since I was a little kid. It’s my hometown.

"I have family there. I just want to come back home and turn up Baton Rouge and the 225 and I want to be part of that.

“I’ve been wanting to be part of that since I was a little kid. To be part of it now is a blessing and dream come true.”

But the coaching staff in Baton Rouge remains up in the air since Kiffin's arrival - leaving the door open for the Ole Miss Rebels and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets - according to Rivals.

Geralds' primary recruiter, Frank Wilson, is yet to receive clarity on if he will be on staff in the future, along with multiple position coaches - including Geralds' position at defensive line.

“LSU that’s like family over there with Coach Frank,” Geralds told Rivals. “He recruited my dad to college. I was born in Baton Rouge. That was my dream school growing up. Then Coach Kyle being the same type of body type of me as a defensive tackle, him coaching me up would be amazing.

"He had a successful (13-year) career in the NFL. That would be great getting coached by someone that experienced and the same play-style as me.”

On Wednesday, Geralds' camp provided a statement on his plan for this week after electing to not sign with the LSU Tigers on Wednesday - the first day of the Early Signing Period.

“I was planning to sign this morning but after speaking with my family, I decided to give myself a couple more days to get to know the new staff,” Geralds said in a statement.

“I am still committed LSU and plan to make a final decision and signed by end of day Friday. Geaux Tigers.”

Ole Miss remains in contact with Geralds and are eyeing a flip, but with the coveted defensive lineman remaining pledged to LSU, the situation is fluid.

