Ole Miss Baseball Achieves Impressive Feat After 18-3 Win Over Jackson State

OXFORD, Miss. – Tristan Bissetta and Judd Utermark hit two home runs each to propel Ole Miss baseball to an 18-3 victory over Jackson State on Wednesday evening.

For the first time since 2022, the Rebels (5-0) have hit at least one home run in the first five games of the regular season. Through five games this season, Ole Miss has 10 home runs.

Bissetta, Utermark and freshman Cannon Goldin each had two hits for the game. Bissetta’s two home runs came in the bottom of the third inning, making him the first Rebel since Nick Fortes on May 2, 2017, to hit two home runs in the same inning.

Sophomore right-hander Terry Hayes Jr. earned his first start as a Rebel. He worked 3.0 innings, conducting two clean innings in the process, and fanned four batters.

Utermark first struck in the bottom of the opening frame, driving a walked Dom Decker and himself home. Utermark has hit a home run twice this season in the first inning of a game.

The Rebels rode a dominant third inning to victory, scoring nine runs on five hits. Bissetta ignited the fire with his first deep shot of the day for two RBI. Tate Sirmans had a base knock following the home run from Bissetta, before two walks filled the bases. Brayden Randle singled through the right side to drive in a pair of extra runs, bringing the inning total to five.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Baseball.

Jackson State struggled to get the ball over the plate and continued to walk Ole Miss. Collin Reuter drove in two more runs, and Bissetta would hit his second of the inning one at-bat later to plate a trio of additional runs.

Jackson State added a run to avoid the run-rule until the bottom of the sixth, but Ole Miss would retaliate with six runs to reclaim the 10-run advantage. Goldin, Kelven Perera and Luke Romine each recorded their first career collegiate knocks as the Rebels batted around for a third time in the game.

Utermark hit the first grand slam of the new year on a 1-0 pitch. The ball sailed 397 feet into left-center, nearly hitting the scoreboard in the process. Goldin recorded his second knock of the game shortly afterward, bringing Perera home in the process to fashion the final score of 18-3.

The relief trio of Owen Hancock, Noah Allen and Grayson Gibson put a combined 4.0 innings of work. Hancock earned the win as the primary reliever, punching out three batters in his time on the mound. Jackson State’s Trae Burton picked up the loss.

Ole Miss is back in Swayze for a three-game weekend series against Missouri State. All three games will be streamed on SECN+ with first pitch of game one set for 4 p.m. CT.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Targeting No. 1 Prospect on Georgia Bulldogs Board Amid Strong Push

Ole Miss Football and Texas Longhorns Pushing to Flip Coveted WR Committed to SEC Foe

Every Ole Miss Football Player That Received an Invitation to the 2026 NFL Combine

Join the Community: