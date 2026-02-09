Ole Miss Baseball Catcher Named to Buster Posey Preseason Watch List as Top Catcher

WICHITA, Kan. – For the first time in the history of the award, the Wichita Sports Commission released the 2026 Buster Posey Preseason Watch List Wednesday morning, listing Ole Miss' Austin Fawley as one of the best catchers in the nation.

Previously known as the Johnny Bench Award, the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award honors the nation's top division one collegiate catcher as voted on by head coaches and sports information directors.

Fawley is one of 10 backstops to be named to the Watch List and one of four from the SEC.

Fawley started 49 games behind the plate for the Rebels in 2025 and is expected to be the starting catcher in 2026. He led the team in slugging percentage in 2025 and finished second on the team in home runs and third in RBI. His 21 home runs were the most by any catcher in the Mike Bianco Era were the third most by a Rebel in a single season.

The junior was named to both the 2025 ABCA/Rawlings All-South Region Team and the 2025 Oxford Regional All-Tournament Team. D1Baseball named him as the eighth best catcher in the country in their 2026 Preseason Top 50 Catcher Rankings.

Ole Miss catcher Austin Fawley hits a home run against Jacksonville State on March 7, 2025 at Swayze Field in Oxford, Miss. | Ole Miss Athletics

The Ole Miss Baseball TV Schedule:

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN announced the SEC Baseball Television schedule Tuesday afternoon, featuring the Ole Miss Rebels seven times throughout the 2026 season.

2026 Ole Miss Baseball Television Schedule

March 19 vs. Kentucky – 7 p.m. on SEC Network

March 29 vs. Mississippi State – 3 p.m. on SEC Network

April 4 at Florida – 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network

April 25 vs. Georgia – 1 p.m. on SEC Network

May 3 at Arkansas – 2 p.m. on SEC Network

May 10 vs. Texas A&M – 5 p.m. on SEC Network

May 12 vs. UT Martin – 6 p.m. on SEC Network

Four wildcard games during the final weekend of the regular season (May 14-16) will be selected to air on SEC Network.

All 15 games of the SEC Tournament are slated to be televised May 19-24. The first 14 games will air on SEC Network followed by the championship game on ABC.

