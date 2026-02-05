Ole Miss Baseball's Hunter Elliott, Will Furniss Receive Major Honors Ahead of Season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference released the results of the 2026 Coaches Preseason All-SEC Baseball Team, naming Ole Miss' Hunter Elliott and Will Furniss to the team.

Elliott was named one of four starting pitchers on the First Team while Furniss was named one of two first basemen on the Second Team.

Elliott made 16 starts for the Rebels as the team's primary Friday night starter in 2025, posting a 10-3 record with an ERA of 2.94 and 102 strikeouts. He held opponents to a .197 batting average and picked off 13 baserunners, more than any other Rebel in the Modern Era.

Elliott became the fifth pitcher in Ole Miss history to record a 10-win, 100-strikeout season finishing with a 10-3 record and 102 punchouts.

He also became just the fourth pitcher in program history to record 100+ strikeouts in two different seasons. His 2.94 ERA was the lowest by a Rebel starting pitcher since his freshman season when he finished with an ERA of 2.70.

Furniss started 51 games at first base for the Rebels in 2025, hitting .305 with 12 home runs, 47 RBI, and 43 walks. He finished second on the team in on base percentage and walks and third on the team in batting average.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Baseball.

On May 10 against Mississippi State, Furniss set a new program record for walks drawn in a game, reaching base five times via a walk. He hit .455 (10-for-22) with two home runs, two doubles, seven RBI, and six runs scored during the Oxford Regional and was named to the All-Tournament Team.

The Ole Miss TV Schedule:

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN announced the SEC Baseball Television schedule Tuesday afternoon, featuring the Ole Miss Rebels seven times throughout the 2026 season.

2026 Ole Miss Baseball Television Schedule

March 19 vs. Kentucky – 7 p.m. on SEC Network

March 29 vs. Mississippi State – 3 p.m. on SEC Network

April 4 at Florida – 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network

April 25 vs. Georgia – 1 p.m. on SEC Network

May 3 at Arkansas – 2 p.m. on SEC Network

May 10 vs. Texas A&M – 5 p.m. on SEC Network

May 12 vs. UT Martin – 6 p.m. on SEC Network

Four wildcard games during the final weekend of the regular season (May 14-16) will be selected to air on SEC Network.

All 15 games of the SEC Tournament are slated to be televised May 19-24. The first 14 games will air on SEC Network followed by the championship game on ABC.

