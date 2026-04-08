Ole Miss Baseball Cruises To Run-Rule Victory Over Alcorn State in Dominant Showing



OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss scored four runs in the second inning and cruised to an 11-1 win over Alcorn State at Swayze Field Tuesday night.

The Rebels improved to 23-11 on the season, while ASU is now 7-26. Ole Miss hosts LSU this weekend in a Southeastern Conference series beginning on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Rebel left-hander Grayson Gibson got the start and went two innings. Gibson allowed no runs on two hits with four strikeouts, facing seven Braves.

Right-hander Yoni Castro (0-4) got the loss for Alcorn State. He went two innings as well, allowing four runs on two hits with six walks and two strikeouts.

Ole Miss added a run in the third inning, two in the fourth, and one in the fifth before wrapping up the game in the seventh inning with three runs.

In the bottom of the second, it was a base-clearing double to right by Dom Decker that got Ole Miss on the scoreboard first with a 3-0 lead. A Judd Utermark double to left got Decker home.

With the Rebels leading 4-0, right-hander Owen Kelly took over for Gibson to start the third. The rest of the way, right-hander Noah Allen, right-hander Leo Odom (who got the win and is 1-0), and left-hander Wil Libbert would all see action on the mound.

Ole Miss led 5-0 in the fourth when Owen Paino singled to right which scored Tristan Bissetta who had doubled down the right field line and Will Furniss who had walked. That gave Ole Miss a 7-0 lead.

In the bottom of the fifth, after ASU got a run in the top of the fifth, a Utermark fielder's choice scored Decker who had walked. It was 8-1 Rebels.

Decker singled up the middle to start the Rebel seventh. Ole Miss then scored all three of its final runs on bases loaded walks.

Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels will return to action this weekend for an SEC series against the LSU Tigers at Swayze Field in Oxford (Miss.).

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