Ole Miss Baseball Infielder, Former Coveted Prospect Set to Enter Transfer Portal
Ole Miss freshman infielder Jackson Miller will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season in Oxford, he revealed via social media on Monday.
The former Top-200 prospect in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle signed with the Rebels out of high school after selecting Ole Miss over a myriad of programs.
Now, after just one year in the Magnolia State, Miller will depart and enter the free agent market.
“After much thought and consideration I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal,” Miller wrote on social media. “I’m thankful for my time at Ole Miss and excited for the next opportunity in my college baseball journey.”
During his high school campaign, Miller led Benjamin (Fla.) High School to a state title during his senior season while hitting .475.
He was named Sun Sentinel Player of the Year for the second time after handling business during his time in the Sunshine State.
Ole Miss is set to utilize the NCAA Transfer Portal once again this offseason after falling in the Oxford Regional Final on Monday.
“From the beginning we were doubted,” Ole Miss' Luke Hill said. “There was no expectations form the outside perspective for this team. This team at the end of the day put their head down and went to work.
"I’ve never been around a group of guys that are so committed to their craft and so committed to their time and being here and wanted to perform for a great community."
The Rebels went deep in the bullpen over the weekend in order to advance to Monday's winner-take-all clash against Murray State, but ultimately fell short at Swayze Field.
“We emptied the tank and when Joel (Mangrum) and I talked last night, it’s just too hard after the game. It’s really late,” Bianco said. “You’re asking these pitchers to do something they haven’t done all year.
"Kudos to Coach Mangrum being able to prepare them and have them in shape to be able to do some of this. But you can tell when guys are pitching second, third time out it’s just not the same stuff.”
Now, all focus turns towards the offseason with the Rebels set to retool the roster for the 2026 season in Oxford.
