Ole Miss Football's Patrick Kutas Receives Prestigious Honor Amid Strong 2025 Season
JACKSON, Miss. – Ole Miss football junior starting right guard Patrick Kutas has been named the winner of the 2025 Kent Hull Trophy, as announced Tuesday by the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and the Kent Hull Foundation.
The award, which honors the top offensive lineman in the state of Mississippi each season, recognizes excellence, leadership and impact in the trenches. Kutas is the 13th player to receive the honor named for the late Kent Hull, a legendary center for both Mississippi State and the Buffalo Bills.
Hull was a four-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl selection who helped lead Buffalo to four consecutive Super Bowl appearances from 1990 to 1993.
He is enshrined on the Bills' Wall of Fame, and his legacy continues today through the Kent Hull Foundation, which supports the work of the Candlelighters at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC).
Kutas has been a standout on the Rebels' stout offensive line all season, starting all 11 games at right guard after transferring to Ole Miss this past offseason from Arkansas.
Kutas has helped anchor a line that has propelled Ole Miss to the nation's No. 3 total offense (493.8), No. 5 passing offense (305.1) and No. 13 scoring offense (37.2), and has blocked for Doak Walker Award finalist Kewan Lacy and Maxwell Award semifinalist Trinidad Chambliss. Kutas has played 804 snaps on the season and has only yielded one sack and two QB hits all year long.
The Kent Hull Trophy winner is selected by a panel of NFL scouts who cover colleges throughout the state of Mississippi.
Kutas will be honored during the C Spire Conerly Trophy presentation on Tues., Dec. 2, at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame & Museum. Tickets for the event may be purchased at www.msfame.com or by calling the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame offices.
Kutas' Take: Recent Awards Are Not "Everything"
“I mean, it’s cool, but it’s not everything,” Kutas added. “I recognize it and then move forward. It’s pretty cool but it doesn’t really play in how I view myself or how I look at myself being better or worse.”
