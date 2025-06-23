Ole Miss Baseball Lands Potential Weekend Starting Pitcher in Transfer Portal

TRANSFER: St. Louis RHP Owen Kelly headed to Ole Miss. Can be a metric monster. Great mover. Sub-6' launch who can, at times, hold vert on FB. Up to 96, sits 91-93. Low-to-mid 80s SL w/lat tilt. Some CH traits.



If you told me he goes in the second round in 2026, I'd believe you. pic.twitter.com/eNq2Um65HX