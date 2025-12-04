Joel Klatt Questions Texas A&M Aggies CFP Spot Below Ole Miss Amid Lane Kiffin's Move

No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) remains firmly in the College Football Playoff conversation after rounding out the 2025 season with a Week 14 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

In what ultimately became the storyline of the college football season, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin made the move to depart Oxford amid a historic campaign in the Magnolia State where he has since accepted the LSU Tigers job.

With Kiffin out as the shot-caller, the Ole Miss administration has denied his request to coach in the College Football Playoff with the program - as of right now - in line to host in the first round.

“I was hoping to complete a historic six season run with this year’s team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team’s incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern," Kiffin said in a statement on Sunday.

“My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance. Unfortunately, that means Friday’s Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels.”

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Despite Kiffin now out as the decision-maker of the Rebels, the program moved up a slot in the College Football Playoff rankings where they sit one spot above the Texas A&M Aggies.

Fox Sports' Joel Klatt doesn't necessarily agree with the Rebels ranking above Marcel Reed and Co.

Joel Klatt's Take: CFP Seeding

“Texas A&M drops all the way to No. 7,” Joel Klatt said. “I think that is a massive deal. A huge deal, behind Ole Miss. I don’t know if this was a sympathy thing for Ole Miss. I’m not sure. Interesting week to give Ole Miss the benefit of the doubt over A&M. They lose their head coach.”

“Now, I do believe Charlie Weis Jr. is going to be back with Ole Miss and call plays for them on the offensive side of the ball, because they’re going to be able to retain some of that staff. Now, I don’t know if he’ll be then going to LSU or staying at Ole Miss. I think that remains to be seen,” Klatt added.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

“But I do think they’re going to have some tie to that offense from what we saw with Lane Kiffin. So, he said he’s ‘grateful to LSU for allowing him the opportunity to finish the season with Ole Miss. Coach Kiffin and the LSU administration have been nothing but supportive. I’m excited about the Playoff run.’

"That’s Charlie Weis Jr. So, he’ll be calling the plays for Ole Miss. That’s massive. Because, again, if they lose that entire offensive staff, that’s an offensive-driven team. So, that’s a problem for them and we all kind of know that.”

