Ole Miss Baseball Legend Tim Elko Promoted to Triple-A
The growth keeps coming for Tim Elko in professional baseball.
The former Ole Miss Rebels legend has climbed the ranks in the Chicago White Sox organization since being selected in the 10th round of the 2022 MLB Draft, and he is now just one step away from the big leagues. According to reports from James Fegan of Sox Machine, Elko was promoted to Triple-A on Sunday.
The White Sox's Triple-A affiliate is located in Charlotte, so Elko will be leaving the familiar confines of Birmingham behind in this next step. So far this season, he has hit for a .289 average and nine home runs with the Birmingham Barons.
Earlier this month, Elko spoke with media about what his experience in Birmingham has been like since first suiting up for the Barons.
"It's been awesome," Elko said. "We've got pretty good crowds, super nice ballfield, great club, great manager, great coaches. It's been a lot of fun, and we've had a great team so far this year. As you can see, we've had two or three guys already called to the bigs. Had a special group here, and it's been cool."
He also opened up about the Ole Miss fan support that was in attendance when his Barons took on the Mississippi Braves in Pearl, Miss. Elko was on the Birmingham roster with another Ole Miss product in Jacob Gonzalez, so fans made the trip to support the former Rebels.
"Super cool," Elko said of the fan support. "Ole Miss has got one of the most supportive and exciting fan bases in the country, and for them to come out and see come guys who haven't been there for two, three or four years, and cheer us on, it's pretty cool."