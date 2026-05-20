Mike Bianco Emphasizes Urgency as Ole Miss Awaits NCAA Tournament Selection

Ole Miss baseball now waits for Monday's NCAA tournament selection after a disappointing one-and-done showing in the SEC tournament, where the Rebels fell 10-8 to Missouri on Tuesday. Head coach Mike Bianco knows the urgency only grows this time of year.

With the postseason ahead, there are no more guaranteed games, making every opportunity critical for the Rebels.

"The message is to understand the sense of urgency every pitch and play," Bianco said in his postgame presser. "But even beyond the game, what you eat and put into your body and what you think about all affect the baseball game."

That sense of urgency comes after the Rebels again struggled to close out games — an issue that surfaced Tuesday and has repeatedly shown up in SEC play against Georgia, Arkansas, and Alabama.

The Stakes Have Changed

The Ole Miss baseball team prior to taking the field against Wright State on March 1, 2025. | Ole Miss Athletics

The long season featured a revolving door in left field as Bianco searched for the right combination to maximize the lineup, while also working to define Taylor Rabe's place in the starting rotation. But that feeling-out period is over, as Ole Miss has entered survival mode.

"You're in postseason now, and so although this is single elimination, you lose, and you go home."

The statement to his team is a reminder that urgency isn't panic mode; it's a plea for understanding that the margin for error is gone. As defensive mistakes are magnified and bullpen management grows tighter, every inning matters more because the goal is to earn the next one.

Bianco Understands the Moment

Bianco has led Ole Miss to 19 postseason appearances during his tenure, and he understands as well as anyone how quickly momentum can swing in tournament play.

That perspective was shaped in part by his 2022 national championship team, which spent the early part of that season ranked No. 1, endured a rocky stretch in conference play and ultimately embraced the same mindset he now hopes to instill in his current club.

Sometimes the best move is to step back, clear the slate and reset. "We'll get back to Oxford and start preparing," said Bianco. "Some of that will be practice, some will be live BP and some will be rest for the pitchers.

What Ole Miss Must Improve Immediately

By late May, dramatic overhauls are unrealistic. The focus shifts toward sharpening details and maximizing what a team already does well. makes offensive consistency the clearest issue Ole Miss must address immediately.

Hitters such as Tristan Bissetta have focused on pitch recognition and tracking elevated pitches, while Austin Fawley has worked to shorten and compact his approach at the plate. The urgency now is in reinforcing those approach changes and making the most of every practice opportunity.

Mike Bianco understands postseason urgency. Teams can catch fire quickly, and in late-season moments, confidence can matter more than anything. As Ole Miss turns its attention to Monday's NCAA tournament selection, the message is clear: the margin for error is gone, and every pitch from here on out carries immense weight.

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