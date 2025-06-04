Ole Miss Baseball Pitcher, Former Coveted Prospect Enters Transfer Portal
Ole Miss right-handed pitcher Cole Ketchum has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after three seasons in Oxford, he revealed via social media this week.
The talented Mississippi native made an impression as a true freshman in 2023 after making 15 appearances.
Ketchum worked 19 total innings while striking out 13 batters.
He made his collegiate debut against Arkansas State where he worked one a hitless inning, and from there, did not allow a run through his first four appearances.
After a solid 2023 campaign, Ketchum did not see any action during both his sophomore and redshirt-sophomore seasons in 2024 and 2025.
Now, the Magnolia State native will hit the free agent market in search of a new home.
Ketchum joins multiple Rebels to depart Oxford this week with the NCAA Transfer Portal officially open for business.
The Key Departure: Jackson Miller
Infielder Jackson Miller will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season in Oxford, he revealed via social media on Monday.
The former Top-200 prospect in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle signed with the Rebels out of high school after selecting Ole Miss over a myriad of programs.
Now, after just one year in the Magnolia State, Miller will depart and enter the free agent market.
“After much thought and consideration I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal,” Miller wrote on social media. “I’m thankful for my time at Ole Miss and excited for the next opportunity in my college baseball journey.”
During his high school campaign, Miller led Benjamin (Fla.) High School to a state title during his senior season while hitting .475.
He was named Sun Sentinel Player of the Year for the second time after handling business during his time in the Sunshine State.
Other Departures:
- Tyler Acevedo: Infielder
- Hudson Mattox: Pitcher
