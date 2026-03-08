Ole Miss Baseball Continues Historic Start After Completing Sweep of Evansville

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss completed its sweep of Evansville on Sunday with an 8-3 win at Swayze Field.

The Rebels improved to 15-2 with a trip to Hattiesburg up next on Tuesday at 6 p.m. vs. Southern Mississippi. Evansville is now 3-11.

In the finale against the Purple Aces, Ole Miss scored at least a run in each of the first five frames, a three-run third and a two-run fifth moving the Rebels out front to a six-run lead until the ninth.

Evansville got its first two runs in the second inning to take an early 2-1 lead.

Starter Wil Libbert allowed those two runs in the second but otherwise was solid, going five complete to get the win and improve to 2-1 on the season. The left-hander struck out five Aces, along with three hits and two walks.

After Libbert got three strikeouts in the top of the first inning, Ole Miss got its first run in the bottom of the first. Collin Reuter flew out to right field to score Judd Utermark from third base after he had doubled to reach.

For the series sweep🧹🧹🧹 pic.twitter.com/15E9nz8hfF — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) March 8, 2026

After the Aces got those two runs in the second, Ole Miss tied the game on a Hayden Federico fly out to left, which scored Topher Jones after he doubled to reach.

In the bottom of the third, Ole Miss took the lead for good. Tristan Bissetta homered to right which scored Utermark who had walked and Furniss who had singled. It was 5-2 Rebels.

In the Rebel fourth, Brayden Randle led off with a solo home run to right for a 6-2 lead. In the bottom of the fifth, Bissetta singled and later scored on a fielder's choice by Randle. Also scoring on the play after a throwing error was Jones after he had reached on a walk. That made it 8-2 Ole Miss.

Walker Hooks entered to pitch in the sixth for the Rebels and got the Aces to strike out three times. The left-hander went 2.2 innings with six strikeouts, two hits, no walks or runs.

After Terry Hayes, Jr., entered to pitch, the Aces got their last run. Patrick Collopy and Landon Waters finished things up on the mound for Ole Miss.

Bissetta's two hits led the Rebels, who had seven total in the contest. Evansville had five hits on Sunday.

Kevin Reed (2-2), the first of four pitchers, got the loss for the Purple Aces on Sunday afternoon.

After their Tuesday trip to USM, Ole Miss begins Southeastern Conference play this weekend with three games at Texas Friday through Sunday.

