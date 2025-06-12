Ole Miss Baseball Pitcher Hunter Elliott Earns All-America Recognition
DALLAS – Ole Miss pitcher Hunter Elliott has been named to the 2025 NCBWA Division I All-America Team as announced by the publication Wednesday afternoon.
Elliott was named one of seven starting pitchers on the Third Team.
Elliott becomes the first Rebel to earn All-America honors since Kemp Alderman in 2023 and is the first Rebel pitcher to be named an All-American since Dylan DeLucia in 2022.
The redshirt junior made 16 starts for the Rebels as the team's primary Friday night starter, posting a 10-3 record with an ERA of 2.94 and 102 strikeouts.
He held opponents to a .197 batting average and picked off 13 baserunners, more than any other Rebel in the Modern Era.
Elliott became the fifth pitcher in Ole Miss history to record a 10-win, 100-strikeout season finishing 2025 with a 10-3 record and 102 punchouts.
He also became just the fourth pitcher in program history to record 100+ strikeouts in two different seasons.
His 2.94 ERA was the lowest by a Rebel starting pitcher since his freshman season when he finished with an ERA of 2.70.
Elliott was named to both the SEC Tournament All-Tournament team and the Oxford Regional All-Tournament team, allowing just one earned run over his two postseason starts.
He finished the season with four-consecutive wins, allowing just three earned runs during that stretch.
