Ole Miss Baseball Pitcher Ruled Out For Season, Suffers Torn UCL
The No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels baseball squad is heading into a crucial series against the No. 21 Oklahoma Sooners this weekend and are now without key reliever Brayden Jones.
It was announced on Thursday evening that the Rebels right-hander suffered a torn UCL following his appearance on Tuesday's 6-3 win against Austin Peay.
"Brayden Jones tore his UCL on Tuesday during his outing against Austin Peay. He felt some pain in his elbow as he walked off the field after his outing and received an MRI on Wednesday morning where it was determined that surgery will be required. He will be out for the remainder of the season," Ole Miss said in an issued statement.
This is following an outing where Jones went 1.2 innings while allowing no base runners and striking out four, including a strikeout where he hit 100 miles per hour.
Jones has played a big factor for the Rebels this season as he has toatled 18 innings pitched where he has recorded 30 strikeouts, while his ERA sits above 5.
He has played clutch in some of the Rebels' outings, specifically against Southern Miss where he entered with bases loaded no outs and got out of the inning untouched.
Jones' 5 ERA mostly stems from just 2 of his 18 appearances, but outside of that, he has been seemingly lights out for Ole Miss this season.
As the Rebels travel to Norman this week to take on the Oklahoma Sooners, head coach Mike Bianco and Joel Mangrum will have multiple discussions on who will be filling Jones' role.
More Ole Miss News:
The 2025 NFL Draft Recap: Ole Miss Sees Multiple Rebels Selected
Ole Miss Lands Commitment From Sought-After Transfer Safety
Super Bowl Champion, Ole Miss Star Wide Receiver AJ Brown Earns Prestigious Honor
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.