The Recap: No. 23 Ole Miss Baseball Takes Down Austin Peay in Tuesday Night Clash
The No.23 Ole Miss Rebels claimed a crucial bounce back win over the Austin Peay Governors 6-3 on Tuesday night behind a seventh inning explosion.
The top half of the first was a quick one for Rebels starter Cade Townsend as he produced a first pitch pop-out, before drilling Governors two hitter John Bay, but quickly produced an inning ending double play in just 4 pitches.
The Rebels started hot on offense with a hit-by-pitch and a base knock from Mitchell Sanford with one out, but Hayden Federico got aggressive on the bases trying to go first to third and was thrown out.
That was quickly followed by a Judd Utermark foul pop out to close the frame.
After another quick inning on defense, the Rebels found themselves at the dish unfatigued and catcher Austin Fawley launched a solo shot into left field to put Ole Miss on top early with a 1-0 lead.
The Govenors' offense finally put themselves on the board as Kyler Proctor sent a deep fly ball which was hauled in by Isaac Humphrey, but the runner on third scored easily knotting the game at 1 through three innings.
Austin Peay got themselves out of the third quickly and allowed their bats to get up and cause some damage as Cole Johnson hit a no-doubter into center field for a two-run home run giving the Governors a 3-1 lead.
Both offenses went quiet for awhile before Ole Miss struck their first run since Fawley's home run as Collin Rueter made his first at-bat off injury as he pinch hit for Luke Cheng ripping an RBI double down the line driving in Fawley making it a 3-2 ball game.
Ruter quickly pinch ran for Owen Paino, who was brought in just two batters later as Hill dropped a ball into center field for an RBI single to knot the game at three apiece.
The Rebels blew open the inning with 3 runs following Hill's RBI, starting with Utermark smoked a ball into left field allowing Hill to score reinstating the Rebels lead.
Followed by Will Furniss smacking a bases loaded two RBI double to cap off the inning giving the Rebels a 6-3 lead heading into the eighth.
The Rebels turned to closer Connor Spencer to close it out in the ninth and despite a pair of base runners and a lengthy pitch count he worked his way out of it to claim the victory for Ole Miss.
The Rebels moved to 32-13 on the season as they push the Governors to 34-11 on the year.
Ole Miss returns to action on Friday night as they travel to Norman to take on the No. 21 ranked Oklahoma Sooners for a second consecutive Top-25 weekend series.
