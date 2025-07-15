Ole Miss Baseball Returns Will Furniss, Multiple Key Contributors for 2026 Season
Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels continue receiving good news this week with the program now set to bring back infielder Will Furniss for the 2026 season.
Furniss made things official on Tuesday after revealing his decision to return to Oxford for next season.
It's another impressive win for Bianco and Co. after receiving news of ace Hunter Elliott also returning to the program after making the decision on Monday.
For Furniss, the Texas native is coming off of a career year after hitting .305 with 12 home runs and seven doubles along with a .517 slugging percentage.
“If I have another great year next year, I’ve proven I can be consistent,” Furniss said. “I’ve proven I can be a better hitter and continue to get better. In the eyes of scouts, that’s a great thing.
"You rise up a little bit in the draft. Maybe you don’t get more money, maybe you get the same, but whatever you get in NIL this year, you basically add it to your draft signing bonus.”
Elliott is a monstrous win for the Ole Miss program with the projected Friday night starter now back in the fold.
Across the 2025 season, the Rebels' Friday night starter finished with a 10-3 record and 2.94 earned run average.
In 85.2 innings pitched, Elliott logged 102 strikeouts while allowing 31 runs — 28 earned — off of 59 hits. He walked 40 other batters.
“It wouldn’t shock me to see Hunter Elliott back in an Ole Miss uniform,” Ole Miss pitching coach Joel Mangrum said this offseason.
“I think Hunter loves it here. If he came back and pitched his redshirt junior year here, he would still have draft leverage. I think that this is, he looks at Ole Miss like it is his place. Like he’s one of the better athletes and better pitchers to come through this program.”
Now, the return is official with Elliott going public with the decision to run it back with the Ole Miss Rebels for h
