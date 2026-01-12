Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Receives Major Update on Waiver Process

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss continues his pursuit of earning eligibility for the 2026 season in what is set to become a legal battle in the Magnolia State, ESPN's Pete Thamel revealed on Sunday night.

Following the Rebels’ stellar 13-2 season and an appearance in the Fiesta Bowl, the ruling on Chambliss’ waiver - which was applied for in November - was finally been handed down from the NCAA.

The All-SEC signal-caller has been denied his request for the 2026 season, according to multiple reports.

“In November, Ole Miss filed a waiver request for football student-athlete Trinidad Chambliss, seeking to extend his five-year Division I eligibility clock, citing an incapacitating illness or injury," the NCAA revealed in a statement.

"Approval requires schools to submit medical documentation provided by a treating physician at the time of a student’s incapacitating injury or illness, which was not provided.

NEWS: Lawyers for Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss plan to file suit against the NCAA this week in state court in Mississippi for a preliminary injunction to secure Chambliss’ eligibility for 2026. Lawyer Tom Mars will work with noted Mississippi trial lawyer William Liston. pic.twitter.com/vse9z0jEQm — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 12, 2026

"The documents provided by Ole Miss and the student’s prior school include a physician’s note from a December 2022 visit, which stated the student-athlete was “doing very well” since he was seen in August 2022.”

“Additionally, the student-athlete’s prior school indicated it had no documentation on medical treatment, injury reports or medical conditions involving the student-athlete during that time frame and cited 'developmental needs and our team’s competitive circumstances' as its reason the student-athlete did not play in the 2022-23 season.

"The waiver request was denied. This decision aligns with consistent application of NCAA rules. So far this academic year, the NCAA has received 784 clock extension requests (438 in football). Of those, 25 cases cited an incapacitating injury (nine in football)."

Now, Chambliss and his representative will not go down without a fight - where the All-SEC quarterback's lawyer, Tom Mars, will be taking the ruling to court.

In a report via ESPN, "Mars told ESPN that he and [William] Liston spent most of the weekend preparing the complaint for a 'preliminary and permanent injunction' for Chambliss. Mars had previously called a court in Mississippi a 'level playing field.'

Mars told ESPN that he and Liston “have worked most of the weekend preparing a Complaint for a Preliminary and Permanent Injunction on behalf of Trinidad Chambliss. We expect the lawsuit to be far more detailed and documented than other eligibility lawsuits that have been filed… — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 12, 2026

Mars added on Sunday: "We expect the lawsuit to be far more detailed and documented than other eligibility lawsuits that have been filed in the past year. Therefore, considerable work needs to be done before we'll be prepared to seek an injunction that would allow Trinidad to play next season."

Chambliss orchestrated a dynamic Ole Miss offense after logging 3,937 passing yards, 22 touchdowns to just three interceptions and another 527 yards and eight scores on the ground with his heroics catapulting the program to the College Football Playoff semifinals where he will now eye an additional season.

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

SEC Rival Emerging as Favorite to Land Ole Miss Football Quarterback Austin Simmons

Join the Community: