Ole Miss Baseball's Austin Fawley Puts Up Big Day in Rebels' Ranked Win
The No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels came away with a ranked midweek win as they took down No. 22 Southern Miss on Tuesday night in an offensive showdown.
The Rebels had six players with at least one RBI, with all but one of those six driving in multiple runs. Sophomore Austin Fawley drove in the most with four RBI on the day, including the first of Ole Miss' four home runs and the first home run of his Rebels career, as seen below.
The Kentucky transfer's first jack as a Rebel traveled a staggering 417 feet, leaving the bat at 110 MPH with a 26-degree launch angle in a no-doubt shot into deep left-center field.
Fawley's home run was not his first RBI of the day, however. That actually came in the first inning when the Rebels' entire lineup got an at-bat as Fawley drove in the final of three runs as he worked a two-out walk bringing in Ryan Moerman.
Later on in the game following his home run, Fawley once again worked a bases-loaded walk with two men down, driving in Moerman once more.
Fawley's four-RBI performance with a mix of power and patience played a huge role in the Rebs' 15-8 win over in-state rival Southern Miss in a statement victory just one day after earning their first Top 25 ranking of the season, extending their record to 7-1 on the year.
The Rebels will return to the diamond on Friday entering the second half of their 13-game homestand as they take on Wright State in a three-game weekend series.