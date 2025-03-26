Ole Miss Baseball's Isaac Humphrey Named Dick Howser Trophy Player of the Week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – One day after being named the SEC Player of the Week, Ole Miss Baseball's Isaac Humphrey has been named the Dick Howser Trophy Player of the Week by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.
This is the second time the Rebels have had a player recognized by the association this season after Hunter Elliott was named the February Pitcher of the Month.
Humphrey hit .389 (7-for-18) with four home runs, 13 RBI, and 21 total bases in four total games last week, including the Rebels' midweek matchup with Southern Miss.
The senior went 1-for-3 with a double in Pearl before really heating up in Columbia. Humphrey hit .400 (6-for-15) with four home runs, 13 RBI, and 19 total bases as Ole Miss swept Missouri for their first conference sweep since 2022.
He came into the series with three total home runs on the season and more than doubled his total with four long balls in three games. He launched two home runs in the series-clinching win on Saturday for the first multi-home run game of his career.
Humphrey drove in 13 of the Rebels' 40 runs scored in the series, a whopping 32.5 percent of the scoring.
The Livermore, Kentucky native had two hits in every game of the series and led the entire conference in home runs, RBI, and total bases on the week.
Humphrey is currently riding a 20-game on base streak that dates back to the first week of the season.
