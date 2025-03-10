Ole Miss Baseball's Mike Bianco Breaks Down Series Sweep, Upcoming Road Test
The newly-christened No. 13 team in the land has passed its nonconference tests with flying colors to this point, but one final midweek game awaits before the Ole Miss Rebels open SEC play this weekend.
Ole Miss (14-1) is fresh off a sweep of the Jacksonville State Gamecocks, and its only loss so far in nonconference play came against a team that also resides in the Southeastern Conference: the nationally-ranked Texas Longhorns in a game that was slated as a nonconference matchup in the Shriners Children's College Showdown in Arlington, Texas.
One area where head coach Mike Bianco is pleased with his roster is its current performance at the plate. Ole Miss run-ruled Jacksonville State 13-2 in eight innings on Sunday, and names like outfielder Ryan Moerman had a big day. Moerman finished the game with two home runs and seven RBI.
"The guys that were swinging hot bats seem to continue to do that, and then some other guys that probably haven't gotten off to the start that they would want or we thought would happen have swung it better, especially this weekend," Bianco said postgame. "I thought a lot of guys swung it well."
Sunday ended a 13-game homestand for Ole Miss, one that saw it win every one of those contests. This weekend, the No. 3 Arkansas Razorbacks come to Oxford to open SEC play, but before that massive series comes a road trip to South Alabama for a midweek game.
Bianco thinks this trip is coming at a good time for his team.
"I think it's probably a perfect time for us to get away," Bianco said. "We love playing here at Swayze Field, but a chance to go on the road to play a really good South Alabama team to bring some of that midweek challenge. Looking forward to that."
First pitch on Tuesday between Ole Miss and South Alabama is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT.