Where Do Ole Miss Rebels Land in New D1Baseball Top 25?
The Ole Miss Rebels' non-conference dominance has continued. Following their third-consecutive weekend sweep against Jacksonville State, the Rebels have continued to rise in the Top 25 for the third straight week, jumping four spots now sitting at No. 13 according to D1Baseball.
The Rebels earned this ranking with four wins over the last week, starting off with an extra inning thriller against Murray State. The Rebels were down to their final out in the ninth down two when first baseman Will Furniss stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded. Furniss roped a base hit, scoring two with a third being thrown out at the plate, forcing extras.
The following inning, freshman standout Hayden Federico roped a knock into the outfield scoring second baseman Brayden Randle, leading Ole Miss to an 8-7 win.
The crazy midweek game led into what was a crazy Friday night as well. Ole Miss hosted Jacksonville State, and the first game of their series was a rollercoaster of emotions for both sides, but the long ball pushed the Rebels through, including back-to-back home runs from Austin Fawley and Furniss. Just two batters later, Federico sent a no doubt go ahead shot for his first collegiate home run, giving the Rebels a lead they never relinquished.
The Rebels took the rest of the series without fret as they outscored the Gamecocks 24-8 on Saturday and Sunday, including a run-rule walk off grand slam on Sunday pushing the Rebels to a 13-2 win in just eight innings.
The new rankings include 12 SEC teams, filling out the top four spots on the list as well as five of the top 10 and 10 in the top 20. D1Baseball's newest rankings are as seen below with SEC teams indicated in bold.
No. 1 LSU
No. 2 Tennessee
No. 3 Arkansas
No. 4 Georgia
No. 5 Florida State
No. 6 North Carolina
No. 7 Florida
No. 8 Oregon State
No. 9 Oregon
No. 10 Clemson
No. 11 Texas
No. 12 Oklahoma
No. 13 Ole Miss
No. 14 Wake Forest
No. 15 UC Santa Barbara
No. 16 Vanderbilt
No. 17 Alabama
No. 18 Stanford
No. 19 Texas A&M
No. 20 Dallas Baptist
No. 21 Troy
No. 22 Southern Miss
No. 23 Virginia
No. 24 Coastal Carolina
No. 25 Auburn
The Rebels now sit ahead of Auburn, Texas A&M, Alabama and Vanderbilt as their rise through the rankings continues.
Ole Miss has a tough week ahead as it is preparing to enter SEC play, but they have a midweek game and their first true road game of the season as they hit the road to take on South Alabama on Tuesday at 4 p.m. CT. That matchup will be followed by its first SEC weekend series as it returns home to host No. 3 Arkansas on Friday-Sunday.