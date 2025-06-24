Ole Miss Baseball Secures Commitment From Sought-After Transfer Portal Pitcher

I am entering the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility left.



Previously at North Dakota State



6’6”/ 225lbs

RHP

3.9 GPA



FB: 93-96 T97

SL: 83-85

CH: 85-88



Phone: 701-840-1090

Email: landonkoenig@icloud.com pic.twitter.com/nQGva4O5yW