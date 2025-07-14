Ole Miss Baseball Star Catcher to Bypass 2025 MLB Draft, Return for 2026 Season
Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels will return starting catcher Austin Fawley for the 2026 season, he revealed via social media on Monday.
It's a critical returning piece for the Ole Miss program as the 2025 MLB Draft continues in Atlanta (Ga.).
In his first season with the Rebels after transferring in from Kentucky last offseason, Fawley hit .256 at the plate.
The program's starting catcher finished the 2025 season with 53 runs batted in, 21 home runs and six doubles off 45 hits.
From an improvement perspective heading into his second season in Oxford, the strikeout to walk ratio will be an improvement pieces after Fawley drew 33 free passes to 77 strikeouts.
Fawley joins returning pieces Will Furniss and Judd Utermark as critical members of the 2025 season set to be back in Oxford next spring.
“The fact they still want to come back says a lot to me,” Illinois State transfer Daniel Pacella told Rivals.
“These guys produced [and] have draft risk but they’re like, ‘No, I want to be here. This is where my home is.’ That was really impressive to me, and it kind of really convinced me this is the place for me.”
