Ole Miss Baseball Start Time and How to Watch SEC Series Clash Against LSU Tigers

OXFORD, Miss. – No. 25 Ole Miss Baseball (23-11, 5-7 SEC) and No. 24 LSU (22-12, 6-6 SEC) clash this weekend at Swayze Field for the first time since 2023. First pitch on Friday is set for 6:30 p.m. with Saturday set for 4 p.m. and Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

LEADING OFF

- The Rebels defeated Alcorn State in the midweek, 11-1 in seven innings. They drew 18 walks in the game, one shy of the single-game program record.

- Freshmen Grayson Gibson, Noah Allen, and Leo Odom combined for 14 strikeouts and zero walks in the game.

- Ole Miss took two of three from No. 21 Florida in Gainesville last weekend, winning games one and three.

- Judd Utermark played the hero in the finale, hitting a two-RBI, game-tying home run in the ninth inning.

- Utermark is on a 22-game on base streak dating back to March 3 against Memphis.

- Cade Townsend put together his first-career quality start on Saturday in game three against Florida, allowing just one run over six innings of work.

- Dom Decker leads the SEC in walks with 36 on the season. He is averaging 1.06 walks per game, third-best in the conference.

- Hunter Elliott is ranked sixth in the SEC in strikeouts with 60 punchouts on the season. His K/9 sits at 13.39 which is the fifth best rate in the SEC.

- The Ole Miss pitching staff has struck out 390 batters, second-most in the SEC and fifth in the NCAA. Their ERA of 3.70 is the fifth-lowest in the conference.

PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUPS

Friday: LHP Hunter Elliott (3-1, 3.79 ERA) vs. RHP Casan Evans (2-1, 4.97 ERA)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

All three games will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Richard Cross (PxP) and Keith Kessinger (analyst) on the call.

Fans can listen to all Ole Miss Baseball games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Baseball.

SCOUTING REPORT

Head coach Jay Johnson is in his fifth season with LSU's baseball program and has guided the Tigers to national prominence. Under his tutelage, LSU has won two of the past three College World Series.

The last team to win that many NCAA titles in a three-year span was South Carolina, who went back-to-back in 2010 and 2011. In doing so, Johnson earned last season's National Coach of the Year by the ABCA and D1 Baseball.

This season's Tigers are 22-12 entering this weekend's series with a 6-6 conference record. LSU won its first eight games of the season, which included six games scoring at least 10 runs. LSU hit a snag in early March, losing to unranked Northeastern, UL-Lafayette and twice to Sacramento State. LSU lost its first two conference series of the season, going 1-2 against Oklahoma and Vanderbilt. Since then, it's gone 2-1 against Kentucky and Tennessee.

LSU has a trio of batters hitting north of .300, them being Derek Curiel, Jake Brown and Cade Arrambide. Curiel has been a staple of consistency for the Tigers, totaling 50 hits, which ranks third in the SEC. However, Brown and Arrambide have been highly capable power hitters, smashing 13 and eight home runs, respectively. Arrambide is coming off a four-homer game against Tennessee to help LSU win the series. Brown also leads the team with 43 RBI, ranking third in the conference.

LSU will send Casan Evans, William Schmidt and Grant Fontenot to the mound as this weekend's starters. Schmidt leads all starters and is second on the team in ERA with a 2.63 mark, which sits top 10 in the SEC. Evans and Schmidt are both power pitchers, capable of getting strikeouts in any situation.

Both have more than 55 this season. Fontenot is primarily a reliever but is starting in his second consecutive SEC series. He worked 2.2 innings in game three against Tennessee, allowing no earned runs on only two hits.

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