Ole Miss Baseball Stunned in Shutout Loss to Florida Gators in Game 2 Matchup

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ole Miss Baseball (21-11, 4-7 SEC) was shut out by No. 21 Florida (24-8, 7-4 SEC) Friday night 2-0 as the Gators evened the series. The game started just over two hours late due to lightning in the Gainesville area.

Judd Utermark went 2-for-4 and Hayden Federico finished 2-for-3 as they combined for four of Ole Miss' five hits on the night.

Hunter Elliott struck out nine Gators over four innings, his second-highest total on the season. He would end up taking the loss however, getting tagged with the only two runs of the game.

Florida scored both of their runs in the third inning, each coming with two outs. With runners on the corners, Cade Kurland knocked in a run with a single to right. Elliott then walked the next two batters to give the Gators a 2-0 lead.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Baseball.

The Rebels had the leadoff batter reach base in five of the nine innings but were not able to capitalize.

Down to their final out of the game, Ole Miss had runners on the corners, but a strikeout by Austin Fawley ended the game.

The Rebels and the Gators will play the rubber match Saturday on SEC Network. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. ET at Condron Ballpark.

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