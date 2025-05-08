Ole Miss Baseball Third Baseman Receives Prestigious Accolade for Standout 2025 Year
JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame & Museum announced the five finalists for the 2025 Ferriss Trophy, presented annually to the most outstanding college baseball player in the state, naming Ole Miss third baseman Luke Hill as a finalist.
The other finalists include Mississippi State third baseman Ace Reese, Southern Miss pitcher JB Middleton, Southern Miss second baseman Nick Monistere, and Delta State pitcher Drake Fontenot.
Hill is currently ranked in the top 15 in multiple offensive categories in the SEC including batting average (.344), on base percentage (.474), runs scored (52), hits (62), walks (39), and stolen bases (16). He is just the second Rebel to steal more than 15 bases in a season since 2019.
The Baton Rouge native is currently riding a 32-game on base streak, the longest since Kemp Alderman ended the 2023 season on a 49-game streak.
He is also on a nine-game hitting streak during which he is hitting .294 (10-for-34) with six runs scored and seven walks.
The winner of the 2025 Ferriss Trophy will be announced during the Trophy Presentation Luncheon on Monday, May 19, at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in Jackson.
The event is presented by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and Pearl River Resort and will feature a Q&A with Hall of Fame Baseball Player Roy Oswalt.
Tickets for the luncheon are available for purchase online at www.msfame.com or at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame business office.
More Ole Miss News:
The 2025 NFL Draft Recap: Ole Miss Sees Multiple Rebels Selected
Ole Miss Lands Commitment From Sought-After Transfer Safety
Super Bowl Champion, Ole Miss Star Wide Receiver AJ Brown Earns Prestigious Honor
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.