Ole Miss Baseball vs. Alcorn State Start Time and How to Watch Midweek Matchup

The Ole Miss Rebels will return to Swayze Field on Tuesday night for a non-conference showdown against the Alcorn State Braves in Oxford.

After a thrilling Southeastern Conference series victory over the Florida Gators this past weekend, Mike Bianco and the Rebels will look to carry their momentum into a midweek matchup against an in-state foe.

“The story of the day and the story of the weekend was the pitching,” Bianco said on Saturday. “Proud of how well our guys threw. That was a tough one (Friday) night. Hunter wasn’t his best but at the end of the day he only gave up two (runs) in the game.

"We gave up four over the last 18 innings. When you do that good things happen for you. To only give up eight over the weekend, we were just lights out on the mound.”

Now, the stage is set for Tuesday night in Oxford with the Rebels looking to remain scorching hot ahead of a non-conference clash.

The Preview: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Alcorn State Braves

First Pitch Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Tuesday's game will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Will Kollmeyer (PxP) and Matt McLaughlin (analyst) on the call.

Fans can listen to all Ole Miss Baseball games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Baseball.

PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUP

LHP Grayson Gibson (1-1, 3.86 ERA) vs. RHP Yoni Castro (0-3, 13.50 ERA)

The Tristen Bissetta Buzz:

Tristan Bissetta was named to the Golden Spikes Midseason Watch List last week. He comes into the week ranked third in the SEC in home runs (14), fifth in total bases (86), sixth in RBI (38), seventh in slugging percentage (.705), and seventh in RBI per game (1.15).

The senior transfer leads the team in most offensive categories including batting average, slugging percentage, hits, RBI, home runs, and total bases. He has already set career highs in home runs, RBI, and total bases.

Bissetta has four multi-homer games already under his belt, coming against Jackson State, Baylor, Austin Peay, and Kentucky. He had just one in his entire career before coming to Ole Miss.

He became the fastest Rebel to hit 13 home runs in a season, hitting his 13th home run on March 19, just 23 games into the year.

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