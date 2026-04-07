Ole Miss Football Enters Recruiting Battle With LSU Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers

Collierville (Tenn.) four-star athlete Tae Walden Jr. has narrowed his focus to 10 schools with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels among the top contenders for the highly-touted Tennessee native.

Walden Jr. checks in as the No. 3 rated athlete in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs galore fighting for his commitment with multiple schools quickly piquing his interest this offseason.

The 6-foot-2, 165-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Clemson Tigers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Ohio State Buckeyes. and Oregon Ducks, among several others.

Walden Jr. has emerged as one of the top two-way athletes in America where he flourishes on both sides of the ball - handling business as both a wide receiver and cornerback with evaluators salivating at his potential.

"Talented perimeter playmaker that has opinions split on where the ceiling is highest: wide receiver or defensive back. Checks box after box with his long frame, track speed, NFL bloodlines and monster three-phase production. Pairs impressive instincts with excellent short-area quickness and high-end ball skills ... on both sides of the ball," 247Sports wrote.

"Tightly-wound and ready to pounce as a defender, which leads to plays in coverage (totaled 24 pass breakups across sophomore and junior seasons). Can get vertical and run underneath deep shots on offense, but also turn short passes into chunk plays with his vision, agility and acceleration. Must improve play strength and physicality in the coming years to reach full potential, but has a chance to be an impact player on either side of the ball for a College Football Playoff contender."

But 10 schools are on Walden Jr.'s radar with Ole Miss, LSU, Clemson, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee, Auburn, Georgia, Missouri, and Notre Dame all fighting for his commitment after releasing his finalists on Monday evening.

The talented two-way star made his way to Baton Rouge on Tuesday for an unofficial visit, sources tell Ole Miss Rebels On SI, but Ole Miss remains a legit contender alongside multiple powerhouse programs.

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