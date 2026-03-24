Ole Miss Baseball vs. Memphis Tigers Start Time, Starting Lineup and How to Watch

The Ole Miss Rebels will hit the road to Memphis (Tenn.) on Tuesday night for a non-conference matchup against the Tigers with the program looking to remain hot following an SEC series win this past weekend.

Mike Bianco and Co. cruised up the rankings after the series victory with the Rebels now landing in the Top-25 of the D1Baseball Rankings.

"We talked about it, yesterday and today, about being tougher offensively. Not anything specific mechanically or even approach-wise as much as just, ‘Can we be the offense we want to be?’ To do that, it’s more of an attitude and a toughness," Bianco said on Saturday.

"I get it, last night’s game, that’s a shame when it happens when you’re trying to change the attitude a little bit, especially when the other guys are so good. But we were different last night. Even though we got dominated on the mound, I thought we were different.

"That’s one of the reasons we had a shot late. We had runners on second or more in three of the last four innings, even with our big guys at the plate. We just didn’t get the big hit.

Now, all focus has turned towards Tuesday's matchup against the Memphis Tigers with the Rebels heading up north.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Baseball.

The Preview: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Memphis Tigers

PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUP

RHP Owen Kelly (1-0, 3.68 ERA) vs. LHP Logan Rushing (0-1, 7.71 ERA)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Tuesday's game will be streamed live on ESPN+ with Jeff Brightwell (PxP) and Greg Gaston (analyst) on the call.

Fans can listen to all Ole Miss Baseball games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.

Start Time: 6 p.m. CT

The Starting Lineup:

Kelly and the crew 💪 pic.twitter.com/3uKBfyX9JI — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) March 24, 2026

The Rebels to Know:

- Tristan Bissetta had two multi-home run games last week, hitting five home runs over four games.

- He hit his 12th and 13th home runs on Friday against Kentucky, becoming the fastest Rebel in program history to reach the 13-home run mark, doing it in just 23 games.

- Bissetta comes into the week tied for first in RBI (38), second in RBI per game (1.52), second in home runs (14), second in hits (38), and second in total bases (85).

- Judd Utermark is ranked third in the SEC in runs scored (32), fourth in runs per game (1.28), and ninth in home runs (10).

- Utermark and Bissetta have combined to hit 24 of Ole Miss' 46 (52.2%) home runs this season.

- Dom Decker is ranked second in the SEC and 10th in the NCAA in walks with 27. He is averaging 1.08 walks per game.

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Ole Miss Baseball Skyrockets in Rankings After Series Win Over Kentucky Wildcats

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