Ole Miss Baseball vs. Missouri State Starting Lineup and Start Time in Game 3 Matchup

Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels will return to action on Sunday afternoon for Game 3 against Missouri State at Swayze Field with the program eyeing a sweep after back-to-back wins.

Cade Townsend took the bump for his second start of the season and remained on a hot streak. He worked 4.0 innings and tossed eight strikeouts, tying a career high that he last set one week ago. Missouri State (3-3) failed to reach home plate with Townsend on the mound.

The finale of the series between Ole Miss and Missouri State is set for 1:30 p.m. CT on Sunday. The game will be streamed on SECN+.

The Pitching Matchup:

Game 3: LHP Wil Libbert (1-0, 3.60 ERA) vs. TBA

BROADCAST INFORMATION

All three games will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Jake Hromada (PxP) and Matt McLaughlin (analyst) on the call.

Fans can listen to all Ole Miss Baseball games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.

SCOUTING REPORT: MISSOURI STATE

Joey Hawkins was named Missouri State's third-ever head coach ahead of the 2025 season. In his first year in Springfield, Hawkins led the Bears to a 30-25 record and a 17-8 mark in their final season in the MVC. Missouri State reached the conference title game, but fell to top-seeded Murray State, 10-5.

Now part of the CUSA, the Bears are off to a 3-1 start, which includes a series win over Louisiana and an 11-0 shutout against Oral Roberts. Missouri State was selected to finish sixth in the conference in the 2026 CUSA Preseason Poll.

Caden Bogenpohl and Gabe Roessler have been MSU's top hitters through four games this season, each averaging north of a .330 batting average. Bogenpohl has seven hits thus far, paired with a homer and six RBI. Roessler also has six RBI.

The duo are only surpassed by Taeg Follert, who has seven RBI in 21 plate appearances. Of the three top hitters, Bogenpohl is the only returner. Last season, Bogenpohl hit .296 while starting in 54 games for the Bears, mostly at center field. He earned All-MVC Second Team and was a member of the all-tournament team, en route to earning a CUSA Preseason All-Conference nod.

Two-way player Max Knight also earned a preseason all-conference accolade. He's knocked a home run so far this season at the plate while earning a win with four strikeouts on the mound.

