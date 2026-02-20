Ole Miss Baseball vs. Missouri State Starting Lineup, Start Time and TV Channel

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss Baseball (5-0) looks to stay undefeated this weekend as they welcome Missouri State (3-1) to Swayze Field for a three-game series. First pitch on Friday is set for 4 p.m.

LEADING OFF

- Ole Miss comes into the weekend 5-0 after sweeping Nevada on Opening Weekend and defeating Arkansas State and Missouri State during the week.

- The Rebels outscored the Wolfpack 29-6, allowing just four earned runs last weekend.

- The Rebel pitching staff racked up 35 strikeouts against Nevada, their highest Opening Weekend total in a three-game series since 2023 against Delaware.

- The bullpen did not allow an earned run against Nevada with Taylor Rabe and Hudson Calhoun both turning in 3+ inning long relief appearances.

- Brett Moseley and Tate Sirmans each made their collegiate debuts last weekend. They both hit home runs for their first career hits, Moseley on Friday and Sirmans on Saturday.

- Over his first five games as a Rebel, Tristan Bissetta is hitting .529 (9-for-17) with three home runs and 12 RBI.

- Bissetta became the first Rebel since Nick Fortes in 2017 to hit two home runs in the same inning, hitting two bombs in a nine run third against Jackson State.

- Bissetta is tied with LSU's Jake Brown for the SEC lead in RBI with 12 in five games.

- Judd Utermark leads the SEC and is tied at the top of the NCAA in runs scored, crossing the plate 11 times in five games.

- The Rebel offense has hit at least one home run in their first five games for the first time since 2022. They have 10 home runs in five games.

- Ole Miss is 8-for-8 in stolen bases to begin the season. Five starters have stolen at least one base.

PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUP

Game 1: LHP Hunter Elliott (1-0, 1.80 ERA) vs. RHP Michael Yusypchuk (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

All three games will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Jake Hromada (PxP) and Matt McLaughlin (analyst) on the call.

Fans can listen to all Ole Miss Baseball games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.

SCOUTING REPORT: MISSOURI STATE

Joey Hawkins was named Missouri State's third-ever head coach ahead of the 2025 season. In his first year in Springfield, Hawkins led the Bears to a 30-25 record and a 17-8 mark in their final season in the MVC. Missouri State reached the conference title game, but fell to top-seeded Murray State, 10-5.

Now part of the CUSA, the Bears are off to a 3-1 start, which includes a series win over Louisiana and an 11-0 shutout against Oral Roberts. Missouri State was selected to finish sixth in the conference in the 2026 CUSA Preseason Poll.

Caden Bogenpohl and Gabe Roessler have been MSU's top hitters through four games this season, each averaging north of a .330 batting average. Bogenpohl has seven hits thus far, paired with a homer and six RBI. Roessler also has six RBI.

The duo are only surpassed by Taeg Follert, who has seven RBI in 21 plate appearances. Of the three top hitters, Bogenpohl is the only returner. Last season, Bogenpohl hit .296 while starting in 54 games for the Bears, mostly at center field. He earned All-MVC Second Team and was a member of the all-tournament team, en route to earning a CUSA Preseason All-Conference nod.

Two-way player Max Knight also earned a preseason all-conference accolade. He's knocked a home run so far this season at the plate while earning a win with four strikeouts on the mound.

Michael Yusypchuk has been the most productive pitcher for the Bears so far this season. In the season opener against Louisiana, Yusypchuk worked 6.0 innings, fanning four batters and allowed no runs in the victory. He was Missouri State's Friday night start for the majority of last season as he aims to improve in just his sophomore campaign in 2026.

