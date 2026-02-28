Ole Miss Baseball vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Starting Lineup, Start Time, How to Watch

Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels will return to action on Saturday with a matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes up next on the docket.

After suffering the program's first loss of the season on Friday night against the Baylor Bears in extra innings, Ole Miss will look to bounce back on Saturday against a non-conference foe.

Hunter Elliott struck out a career-high 11 batters over five innings of work. He allowed just two hits and only one earned run in the first inning while striking out eight of the last 10 batters he faced.

Tristan Bissetta hit two home runs in the loss, going 2-for-5 with three RBI and two runs scored. It was his second multi-home run game of the season so far.

Now, Ole Miss will return to the diamond on Saturday with first pitch set for 11:05 a.m. in the Lone Star State.

The Pitching Matchup:

RHP Cade Townsend (0-0, 1.04 ERA) vs. RHP Chris Domke (1-1, 2.45 ERA)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

All three games of the BRUCE BOLT College Classic will be streamed live on Astros.com and the Astros' YouTube channel and are free to watch.

Fans can listen to all Ole Miss Baseball games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.

SCOUTING REPORT: OHIO STATE

Head coach Justin Haire has guided the Buckeyes to a 5-2 start in the 2026 season. Ohio State has yet to play a home game this season. It played its first series of the season against Saint Louis in Pensacola, Florida, where the Buckeyes left with a sweep.

Ohio State then traveled to Memphis, Tennessee, for the Grind City Classic. It split the weekend with two wins and losses apiece. Both its wins came against Memphis, while both its losses came to Louisiana Tech.

The Buckeyes haven't become known as a power-hitting school in 2026, as they've hit only four combined home runs through seven games. However, Mason Eckelman has half of those homers and 10 RBI because of it. He also hit a triple in Ohio State's opening series against Saint Louis. Miles Vandenheuvel paces the team in batting average, swinging .391 at the plate in 23 at-bats. He's racked up nine hits and drove in four RBI. He's also a threat on base with three stolen bases.

Chris Domke and Pierce Herrnbruck have been the most productive pitchers for the Buckeyes, producing a combined 2-1 record. Domke leads the team with a 2.45 ERA while Herrenbruck is the only Buckeye this season to reach 10.0 innings pitched. Gavin Kuzniewski is another name to watch out for, as he paces the team in strikeouts with 13.

