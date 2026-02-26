Ole Miss Baseball Reveals Weekend Starters As Rebels Prepare for Major Competition

Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels will head to the Lone Star State this weekend for the BRUCE BOLT College Classic where the Rebels will face three different teams throughout the weekend in Baylor (5-3), Ohio State (5-2), and No. 9 Coastal Carolina (6-2).

After starting the season 9-0 with multiple statement wins, Ole Miss will look to keep the program's historic stretch rolling this weekend in Houston.

All three games of the BRUCE BOLT College Classic will be streamed live on Astros.com and the Astros' YouTube channel and are free to watch.

Fans can listen to all Ole Miss Baseball games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.

Baylor, under the direction of head coach Mitch Thompson, enters this weekend's festivities with a 5-3 record. All five of Baylor's wins this season have come at home, making Houston a potentially hostile environment for the remaining teams at the BRUCE BOLT College Classic.

The Bears have already participated in a weekend tournament so far this season, previously competing at the Round Rock Classic in Round Rock, Texas.

Baylor went 0-3 on the weekend with close losses to No. 7 Oregon State and Purdue, before a four-run loss to Southern Miss on the final day of competition. Baylor righted the ship in its last midweek game against Stephen F. Austin, winning 9-8.

the rotation 🔁 pic.twitter.com/jDS9sEp33J — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) February 25, 2026

Now, heading into the weekend, Bianco and Co. have revealed the weekend starters with ace Hunter Elliott getting the nod once again on Friday against Baylor.

PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUPS

vs. Baylor: LHP Hunter Elliott (1-0, 4.66 ERA) vs. LHP Stefan Stahl (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

vs. Ohio State: RHP Cade Townsend (0-0, 1.04 ERA) vs. RHP Chris Domke (1-1, 2.45 ERA)

vs. Coastal Carolina: LHP Wil Libbert (1-0, 3.60 ERA) vs. TBA

In what has been a historic start for the Rebels, all eyes are on Ole Miss once again this weekend with an opportunity to make a statement against three capable opponents.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Rebels, Tennessee Volunteers, Texas Longhorns Among Top Schools for Elite WR

Ole Miss Football and Texas Longhorns Pushing to Flip Coveted WR Committed to SEC Foe

Every Ole Miss Football Player That Received an Invitation to the 2026 NFL Combine

Join the Community: