Ole Miss Baseball vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles Start Time and Game Information

OXFORD, Miss. – Winners of seven of their last eight games, No. 25 Ole Miss (26-11, 8-7 SEC) travels to Pearl, Mississippi Tuesday for a neutral site matchup with No. 22 Southern Miss (25-11, 8-7 SBC) at Trustmark Park. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

LEADING OFF

- Ole Miss is currently on a five-game winning streak and have won seven of their last eight games after sweeping LSU last weekend.

- The Rebels scored 26 runs and had 32 hits in the series, both the most in any SEC series this season.

- Hayden Federico hit .714 (5-for-7) last week with with six walks, three HBPs, four RBI, three runs scored, and an OPS of 1.538.

- Owen Paino hit two home runs last week, his first two of the season, and drove in eight runs with a slugging percentage of 1.083.

- Judd Utermark and Tristan Bissetta have combined to hit 28 of Ole Miss' 57 (49%) home runs this season.

- Cade Townsend has issued just one walk over his last three starts and has now struck out at least six batters in all but one of his starts.

- Hunter Elliott is ranked fifth in the SEC in strikeouts with 68 punchouts on the season. His K/9 sits at 13.21 which is the third-best rate in the SEC.

- The Ole Miss pitching staff has struck out 419 batters, second-most in the SEC and fifth in the NCAA. Their ERA of 3.72 is the fourth-lowest in the conference.

PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUP

RHP JP Robertson (2-1, 3.71 ERA) vs. LHP Bruce Littleton (1-0, 1.04 ERA)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Fans can listen to all Ole Miss Baseball games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.

Lineup vs. Southern Miss pic.twitter.com/GCoC8t7D1g — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) April 14, 2026

SCOUTING REPORT

Head coach Christian Ostrander has revitalized Southern Miss' baseball programs in his two seasons at the helm. Entering just his third season as head coach, Ostrander had garnered more wins than any of his predecessors over that time with 90 and is 2-for-2 in reaching NCAA Regional finals.

The Golden Eagles are 25-11 entering Tuesday's match and are ranked as high as No. 20 in the nation, according to Baseball America. Following a stunning loss in the season opener to UC Santa Barbara, Southern Miss rallied to win its next 11 games.

In that span, it bested four Power Four teams, including Alabama and Mississippi State, run ruling the former in eight innings. However, Southern Miss has hit a snag since its last matchup with Ole Miss in March and is coming off a series loss to unranked Louisiana

Southern Miss boasts a quartet of plus-.300 batters going into week 10 of the 2026 season, fronted by senior outfielder Joey Urban. He's batting .324 in 36 starts so far this season, his second year with the Golden Eagles after transferring in from Butler.

Urban also is capable at hitting for power, knocking nine home runs. Kyle Morrison, another batter hitting above .300, is the only Golden Eagle with more home runs with 11. That duo has combined for 63 RBI so far this season. Davis Gillespie and Seth Smith are the other players hitting north of .300 this season.

Southern Miss has had four different starting pitchers in the last four midweek matchups, a trait it will likely continue on this week. Southern Miss' projected starter for Tuesday's game is Bruce Littleton, a 6-foot-2 freshman from Vestavia Hills, Alabama. He's made 10 appearances this season, all in relief, picking up a win in his first collegiate game against Alabama. He holds a 1.04 ERA with 14 strikeouts.

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