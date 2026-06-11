Mike Bianco Is Quietly Building Another Championship Run at Ole Miss

Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco and the Rebels baseball team are about as confusing as it gets. The Rebels' head coach has been widely scrutinized since the 2022 national championship season due to the program's lack of success in the years that followed.

Regardless, the Rebels control their own destiny in Omaha this year, as they have enough talent both at the plate and on the mound to potentially win a second national championship in program history.

The struggles Ole Miss endured from 2023 to 2025 cannot be understated, as the Rebels experienced one of the most difficult stretches of the Mike Bianco era. The downturn was especially frustrating given the significant amount of NIL resources the program allocates to baseball.

The Arms That Got Ole Miss to Omaha

May 15, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Ole Miss pitcher Taylor Rabe makes a pitch against Alabama in the final week of the regular season at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The pitching staff has been strong under Bianco, and a lot of credit goes to pitching coach Joel Mangrum, who has been a strong addition to the staff since being hired in 2024.

Taylor Rabe has led the way for Ole Miss, as his level of play has risen during both the Lincoln Regional and Auburn Regional tournaments. Rabe posted a 5-3 record in the regular season with a 3.71 ERA while recording 98 strikeouts.

Rabe is one of many talented pitchers on the roster who are projected to be selected in the early rounds of the MLB Draft, as Rebels pitcher Cade Townsend is also highly regarded. MLB.com ranks him as the No. 27 overall prospect in the 2026 draft.

Bianco and Mangrum have done an excellent job identifying and developing elite pitching talent and bringing it to Oxford.

Bianco’s Portal Success

Ole Miss Rebels' Dom Decker (12) throws the ball to first base as Auburn Tigers take on Ole Miss Rebels during the NCAA Super Regional game two at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, June 6, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After a relatively disappointing season last year, in which the Rebels hosted a regional but lost twice to Murray State, Bianco went out and added Dom Decker, who played on that Murray State team.

Decker has delivered at second base and has been a key hitter for the Rebels in the postseason, including his walk-off winner against Arizona State in the Lincoln Regional, which sent Ole Miss to the Auburn Super Regional.

Ole Miss also acquired Clemson transfer Tristan Bisetta, who has been one of the Rebels’ best hitters during the regular season.

In the regular season, Bisetta hit .277 with 23 home runs and 61 RBIs. He also delivered key moments in the postseason, including a solo home run against Auburn in the Super Regional that provided an insurance run and helped send Ole Miss to Omaha.

Bianco and the Ole Miss staff have done an excellent job evaluating talent in the transfer portal, and those additions have paid off in the postseason.

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