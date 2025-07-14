Ole Miss Rebels Ace Hunter Elliott Announces Return for the 2026 Season
Ole Miss Rebels left-handed pitcher Hunter Elliott will return to Oxford for the 2026 season, he revealed via social media on Monday.
Elliott, the program's ace, is set to run it back with Mike Bianco and Co. after announcing intentions to bypass the remainder of the 2025 MLB Draft.
It's a significant development for the Ole Miss Rebels' 2026 squad with Elliott making the decision after not being selected across the first 10 rounds of this year's draft.
Across the 2025 season, the Rebels' Friday night starter finished with a 10-3 record and 2.94 earned run average.
In 85.2 innings pitched, Elliott logged 102 strikeouts while allowing 31 runs — 28 earned — off of 59 hits. He walked 40 other batters.
“It wouldn’t shock me to see Hunter Elliott back in an Ole Miss uniform,” Ole Miss pitching coach Joel Mangrum said this offseason.
“I think Hunter loves it here. If he came back and pitched his redshirt junior year here, he would still have draft leverage. I think that this is, he looks at Ole Miss like it is his place. Like he’s one of the better athletes and better pitchers to come through this program.”
Now, the return is official with Elliott going public with the decision to run it back with the Ole Miss Rebels for his final season of eligibility.
