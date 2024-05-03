Preview, How To Watch: Ole Miss Baseball Travels to Face Auburn
The Ole Miss Rebels are looking to regain some momentum in conference play this weekend as they travel to The Plains to face the Auburn Tigers in a three-game series.
The Rebels have dropped back-to-back SEC series, and they also fell in a nonconference midweek game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Wednesday. Ole Miss' postseason hopes are not in great shape, but it will look to right the ship this weekend against a scuffling Auburn team.
Can the Rebels knock off a team that is residing in the basement of the SEC West standings? Here's an overarching preview of the action set to take place this weekend, including how to watch and listen to the games.
READ MORE: Mississippi State's Big 8th Inning Dooms Ole Miss in Governor's Cup Matchup
WHO: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Auburn Tigers
RECORDS: Ole Miss (23-21, 7-14 SEC) vs. Auburn (21-22, 3-18 SEC)
PITCHING MATCHUPS:
Friday, 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network+): RHP Riley Maddox (UM) vs. RHP Dylan Watts (AU)
Saturday, 7 p.m. CT (SEC Network): LHP Liam Doyle (UM) vs. LHP Tanner Bauman (AU)
Sunday, 3 p.m. CT (SEC Network): RHP Mason Nichols (UM) vs. LHP Carson Myers (AU)
WHEN: May 3-5
WHERE: Plainsman Park -- Auburn, Ala.
RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network