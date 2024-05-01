Preview, How To Watch: Ole Miss Baseball Faces Mississippi State For Governor's Cup
The Ole Miss Rebels claimed their first conference series win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs since 2015 earlier this season, but the two teams will now square off in a nonconference midweek game to determine the winner of the Governor's Cup.
Mississippi State claimed a win in the annual midweek game last season, but Ole Miss was able to capture the trophy en route to its national championship in 2022. The Rebels were able to backend a series win over the Bulldogs earlier this year, picking up a run-rule win in Game 3 of the weekend in Oxford.
Ole Miss is scuffling again, however, continuing its trend of inconsistency in conference play. Although this meeting will not be counted as an SEC game, can the Rebels gain another win over the Bulldogs?
Here's an overarching preview of the action set to take place on Wednesday night, including how to watch and listen.
WHO: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs
RECORDS: Mississippi State (29-15, 12-9 SEC) vs. Ole Miss (23-20, 7-14 SEC)
PITCHING MATCHUP:
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. CT: RHP Grayson Saunier (UM) vs. LHP Pico Kohn (MSU)
WHEN: May 1
WHERE: Trustmark Park -- Pearl, Miss.
TELEVISION/STREAMING: ESPN2
RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network