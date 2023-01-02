Ranking the Best Ole Miss Sports Moments of 2022

OXFORD, Miss. -- With it being New Year's Day, there is no better time than now to look back at 2022 and recap the top moments in Ole Miss Athletics.

The Ole Miss Rebels had a crazy year full of insane ups and crushing downs. From winning its first baseball national championship in program history to losing in the Allstate Sugar Bowl to start the year off, Ole Miss fans experienced every emotion supporting the Rebels last year.

Here are the best moments in Ole Miss Athletics from 2022.

3. Ole Miss Baseball Goes Undefeated in the NCAA Regionals and Super Regionals

Starting off the list is Ole Miss' perfect start to the NCAA baseball postseason. The Rebels went 3-0 in the Coral Gables Regional, beating the Miami Hurricanes 2-1 and stomping the Arizona Wildcats in the final game 22-6. In the Super Regionals, Ole Miss visited its in-state neighbor, Southern Miss, and the pitching staff did not allow the Golden Eagles to score a single run in two games.

Ole Miss made a statement early in the postseason that they were not a team to be taken lightly after just barely making the NCAA Tournament.

2. Ole Miss Women's Basketball Earns NCAA Tournament Bid For the First Time in 15 Seasons

Coming in at No. 2 is the Ole Miss women's basketball team making the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2007. The Rebels made the tournament after finishing fourth in the Southeastern Conference with a 23-9 record, their first 20-win season since 2007.

Ole Miss may have gotten bounced in the opening round of the tournament by the South Dakota Coyotes, but it was still an impressive feat that earned coach Yolett Mcphee-McCuin a new contract extension that runs through 2026.

1. Ole Miss and Mike Bianco Conquer College Baseball in the College World Series

There is no other option for the No. 1 spot than Ole Miss winning its first national championship in College World Series over the Oklahoma Sooners. Right-handed pitcher Dylan DeLucia was named the CWS MVP after he pitched a complete game versus the Arkansas Razorbacks in game four, only allowing four hits in Ole Miss' 2-0 win.

Mike Bianco finally got the Rebels over the hump after 20 years of coaching at Ole Miss. Bianco and the Rebels surpassed everyone's expectations in the postseason after being named the last team in the NCAA Tournament.

Rebel fans will forever remember the dream that was 'Olemaha'.

