Ole Miss Secures Spot in SEC Tournament, Faces New Game Time vs. LSU on Friday
Despite dropping their series opener against the LSU Tigers on Thursday night, the Ole Miss Rebels have officially secured a spot in the SEC Tournament next week in Hoover.
The Mississippi State Bulldogs took down the Missouri Tigers on Thursday night, and that proved to be enough to officially give the Rebels a seed in Hoover. Ole Miss, however, has bigger fish to fry this weekend as it hopes to backdoor its way into an NCAA Tournament bid.
The Rebels currently hold 11 SEC wins, so in order for them to feel good about their chances to earn an NCAA Tournament bid, they would need to win the final two games of their series against LSU. If they fail to reach 13 conference wins this weekend, Ole Miss' showing in Hoover becomes extremely important for its postseason hopes as it would need to rack up as many wins as possible to try and earn a slot in the Big Dance.
Ole Miss will also have to try and win this series without one of its best players as it was revealed on Thursday that Ethan Lege did not make the travel roster this weekend. He is still battling a thumb injury and will receive another x-ray on Monday.
Also of note, Ole Miss and LSU will play Game 2 of their series at an earlier time on Friday due to the weather forecast for the day in Baton Rouge. First pitch of the game has been moved up to Noon CT, and the game will be televised on SEC Network+.