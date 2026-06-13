Ole Miss Starting Pitcher and Lineup for College World Series Game Against Troy

Ole Miss' postseason streak finally ended on Friday, when UNC bested them 6-2.

Taylor Rabe gave the Rebels another gutsy performance on the mound, but the lineup and the bullpen could not close it out for the win.

The Rebels are now set to take on Troy after they lost to West Virginia. Ole Miss will likely start the last remaining player from their national championship team.

Hunter Elliott

Ole Miss Rebels' Hunter Elliott pitches as Auburn Tigers take on Ole Miss Rebels | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hunter Elliott has been a workhorse all season for the Rebels. In his last start against Auburn, he went four and a third and gave up two runs.

He has the most playoff experience of any pitcher on staff and will need to go far against Troy to save some of the bullpen. Bianco’s pattern has mainly been to cycle between Hudson Calhoun, JP Robertson, and Walker Hooks from the pen. Calhoun and Hooks have been pitching well, but were shaky against UNC.

Calhoun pitched a third and gave up two runs. Hooks came in after him and pitched the final two innings, giving up three runs.

These guys are tired, and Elliott has shown he can go deep into ball games. His furthest outing was against Kentucky when he pitched six and a third innings.

Elliott will be going against a solid Troy hitting team. Their batting average is .291 on the season.

However, Elliott has the stuff to shut this lineup down, and it will be crucial that he goes far into this start.

Lineup

Mississippi Rebels shortstop Owen Paino hits a single | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The Rebels' lineup had their worst performance against UNC since May 16th. Here is the lineup the Tarheels held to two runs.

1. Dom Decker, 2B

2. Judd Utermark, 3B

3. Will Furniss, 1B

4. Tristan Bissetta, LF

5. Hayden Federico, CF

6. Owen Paino, SS

7. Austin Fawley, C

8. Brayden Randle, RF

9. Collin Reuter, DH

The Rebels had eight hits, but struggled to string a lot of them together. Dom Decker had a day with two doubles and an RBI.

The Rebels just ran into a couple of dominant pitchers in Jason Decaro and Caden Glauber.

There is no need for Coach Bianco to panic and make any huge changes to the lineup. The Rebels will have an easier test against Troy pitchers.

The last time Ole Miss lost a game, they went on to win five straight games. They will face a tougher stretch if they want to do it again, but have proven they have the squad that can do it. The Rebels had a tough game yesterday, but it will not define their trip to Omaha.

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