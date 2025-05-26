Oxford Regional: Ole Miss Baseball to Host Regional at Swayze Field in NCAA Tourney
OXFORD, Miss. – For the first time since 2021, Oxford will play host to postseason baseball as Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field has been named one of the 16 host sites for the 2025 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship.
This will be the 11th time in program history that Ole Miss has hosted a regional, all coming in the Mike Bianco Era.
The Rebels are one of eight SEC teams to earn a host bid this postseason.
"We just want to continue to play well. I know it sounds like coach-speak, but it's really not about who you're playing. We feel we're pretty good, as well, and when we play well, we can play with anybody in the country," Bianco said on Saturday.
"One of the things that we've talked about for a long time now is can we play consistently well over a period of time. Baseball is a tough game to do that. But this team has done it now for a few weeks."
The full 64-team field, top 16 national seeds, regional pairings and site assignments will be announced on Monday, May 26 at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN2.
NCAA Regional Hosts
Athens, Georgia – Georgia (42-15)
Auburn, Alabama – Auburn (38-18)
Austin, Texas – Texas (42-12)
Baton Rouge, Louisiana – LSU (43-14)
Chapel Hill, North Carolina – North Carolina (42-12)
Clemson, South Carolina – Clemson (44-16)
Conway, South Carolina – Coastal Carolina (48-11)
Corvallis, Oregon – Oregon State (41-12-1)
Eugene, Oregon – Oregon (42-14)
Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas (43-13)
Hattiesburg, Mississippi – Southern Mississippi (44-14)
Knoxville, Tennessee – Tennessee (43-16)
Los Angeles, California – UCLA (42-16)
Nashville, Tennessee – Vanderbilt (42-16)
Oxford, Mississippi – Ole Miss (40-19)
Tallahassee, Florida – Florida State (38-14)
