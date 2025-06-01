Oxford Regional Schedule Update: What Time Does Ole Miss Baseball Play Georgia Tech?
The Ole Miss Rebels will return to action on Sunday for an Oxford Regional clash against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Swayze Field.
After capturing a victory in a "win or go home" matchup on Saturday, the Rebels will once again look to keep their season alive against the Yellow Jackets.
Ole Miss ace Hunter Elliott handled business on the mound for the Rebels on Saturday after going six innings, allowing three runs – one earned – off eight hits and three walks.
Elliott struck out struck out seven Hilltoppers to keep the season alive in Oxford.
“It was a tough one and a lot of things to through your mind, but the biggest is it’s hard to take (Elliott) out. It really is,” Bianco said.
“And he put his hand up. …Part of it is not just getting off the field, I mean that’s the most-important thing, and that’s ultimately what kept him in the game.”
Now, the Rebels will square off against Georgia Tech on Sunday afternoon with the winner to take on Murray State in the Oxford Regional Final.
A look into the updated Oxford Regional bracket, game times and schedule for Sunday at Swayze Field.
The Updated Oxford Regional Bracket: Day 2 Edition
FRIDAY, MAY 30
Game 1: #2 Georgia Tech (40-17) vs. #3 Western Ky. (46-12) - 3 p.m. - ESPN+: Georgia Tech Wins 9-2
Game 2: #1 Ole Miss (40-19) vs. #4 Murray St. (39-13) - 7 p.m. - ESPN+: Murray State Wins 9-6
SATURDAY, MAY 31
Game 3: Western Kentucky (46-13) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (40-20) - 1 p.m. CT: Ole Miss Wins 8-6
Game 4: Georgia Tech (41-17) vs. Murray State (40-13) - 5 p.m. CT: Murray State Wins 13-11
SUNDAY, JUNE 1
Game 5: No. 2 Georgia Tech (41-17) vs. No. 1 Ole Miss Rebels (41-20) - 2 p.m. CT on ESPN+
Game 6: Murray State Racers (41-13) vs. winner of Game 5
MONDAY, JUNE 2
Game 7: Game 6 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser (If Necessary)
