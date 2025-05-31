Oxford Regional Updated Bracket: Ole Miss Baseball's Schedule and Path to Supers
Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels will return to Swayze Field on Saturday afternoon in an Oxford Regional Elimination Game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.
After falling 9-6 on Friday night to Murray State, the Rebels enter "win or go home" territory heading into the showdown in the Magnolia State.
“We went for it, obviously, and shot a lot of bullets at (Murray State) tonight and they had an answer for everybody,” Bianco said on Friday night.
“Once we decided we were going with Riley the decision was we’ll do whatever we need to do to win the game. In this format you got to win the first two to have an advantage. So we went for it tonight and unfortunately we weren’t good enough.”
Now, all eyes are on the Rebels with a chance to remain alive on Saturday against a fiery Western Kentucky squat at Swayze Field.
The Updated Oxford Regional Bracket: Day 2 Edition
FRIDAY, MAY 30
Game 1: #2 Georgia Tech (40-17) vs. #3 Western Ky. (46-12) - 3 p.m. - ESPN+: Georgia Tech Wins 9-2
Game 2: #1 Ole Miss (40-19) vs. #4 Murray St. (39-13) - 7 p.m. - ESPN+: Murray State Wins 9-6
SATURDAY, MAY 31
Game 3: Western Kentucky (46-13) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (40-20) - 1 p.m. CT
Game 4: Georgia Tech (41-17) vs. Murray State (40-13) - 5 p.m. CT
SUNDAY, JUNE 1
Game 5: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Loser
Game 6: Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner
MONDAY, JUNE 2
Game 7: Game 6 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser (If Necessary)
The NCAA Regional Hosts:
Athens, Georgia – Georgia (42-15)
Auburn, Alabama – Auburn (38-18)
Austin, Texas – Texas (42-12)
Baton Rouge, Louisiana – LSU (43-14)
Chapel Hill, North Carolina – North Carolina (42-12)
Clemson, South Carolina – Clemson (44-16)
Conway, South Carolina – Coastal Carolina (48-11)
Corvallis, Oregon – Oregon State (41-12-1)
Eugene, Oregon – Oregon (42-14)
Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas (43-13)
Hattiesburg, Mississippi – Southern Mississippi (44-14)
Knoxville, Tennessee – Tennessee (43-16)
Los Angeles, California – UCLA (42-16)
Nashville, Tennessee – Vanderbilt (42-16)
Oxford, Mississippi – Ole Miss (40-19)
Tallahassee, Florida – Florida State (38-14)
