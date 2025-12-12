Ole Miss Football Receives Full 2026 Schedule Headlined By Lane Kiffin's Return Game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ole Miss football now has its entire slate for the 2026 season following a primetime unveiling on SEC Network on Thursday night.

As announced yesterday, the Rebels will open the season either Sat., Sept. 5 or Sun., Sept. 6 with a neutral site matchup against Louisville at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ole Miss returns to Vaught-Hemingway the following week to open its home season, first with Charlotte on Sept. 12 and then with its SEC opener against LSU on Sept. 19.

The Rebels then go on a two-game road stretch to Florida on Sept. 26 and then to Vanderbilt on Oct. 10 following a bye week. Ole Miss then welcomes in Missouri for the first time since 2013 on Oct. 17 before heading to Austin to take on the Texas Longhorns on Oct. 24 – the Rebels' first trip there also since 2013.

A Halloween tilt against Auburn awaits Ole Miss at home to close out October, as November opens with the Georgia Bulldogs coming to town on Nov. 7.

Ole Miss makes a back-to-back return trip to Norman to take on Oklahoma on Nov. 14 before returning home for a non-conference matchup against Wofford on Nov. 21.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

The Rebels will close the regular season with the annual Battle for the Golden Egg in Oxford on Sat., Nov. 28.

As announced back in September, the 2026 season will be the first to feature nine conference games. In the new format, each SEC school will play every other SEC school at least once every two years, and every opponent home and away over four years. Included are three annual opponents, while the remaining six games rotate among the remaining conference schools. Ole Miss' annual opponents through 2029 are LSU, Mississippi State and Oklahoma.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

2026 Ole Miss Football Schedule

Sept. 6 – vs. Louisville – Nashville, Tenn. (Nissan Stadium)

Sat., Sept. 12 – vs. Charlotte – Oxford, Miss.

Sat., Sept. 19 – vs. LSU – Oxford, Miss.

Sat., Sept. 26 – at Florida – Gainesville, Fla.

Sat., Oct. 10 – at Vanderbilt – Nashville, Tenn.

Sat., Oct. 17 – vs. Missouri – Oxford, Miss.

Sat., Oct. 24 – at Texas – Austin, Texas

Sat., Oct. 31 – vs. Auburn – Oxford, Miss.

Sat., Nov. 7 – vs. Georgia – Oxford, Miss.

Sat., Nov. 14 – at Oklahoma – Norman, Okla.

Sat., Nov. 21 – vs. Wofford – Oxford, Miss.

Sat., Nov. 28 – vs. Mississippi State – Oxford, Miss.

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

ESPN Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in CFP Showdown

Join the Community: