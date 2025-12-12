Social Media Reacts to SEC Schedule, Lane Kiffin's Return to Ole Miss Amid LSU Move

The Ole Miss Rebels received the program's 2026 schedule on Thursday evening following the Southeastern Conference's reveal of the full slate.

The Rebels will open the season either Sat. Sept. 5 with a neutral site matchup against Louisville at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

From there, Ole Miss returns to Vaught-Hemingway the following week to open its home season, first with Charlotte on Sept. 12 and then with its SEC opener against LSU on Sept. 19.

The Rebels then go on a two-game road stretch to Florida on Sept. 26 and then to Vanderbilt on Oct. 10 following a bye week. Ole Miss then welcomes in Missouri for the first time since 2013 on Oct. 17 before heading to Austin to take on the Texas Longhorns on Oct. 24 – the Rebels' first trip there also since 2013.

A Halloween tilt against Auburn awaits Ole Miss at home to close out October, as November opens with the Georgia Bulldogs coming to town on Nov. 7.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Ole Miss makes a back-to-back return trip to Norman to take on Oklahoma on Nov. 14 before returning home for a non-conference matchup against Wofford on Nov. 21.

The Rebels will close the regular season with the annual Battle for the Golden Egg in Oxford on Sat., Nov. 28.

But the talk of the town is the return of Lane Kiffin to Oxford on Sept. 19 in what will be a blockbuster SEC clash at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Social Media Reacts:

Lane Kiffin's return to Ole Miss on Sept. 19 might be one of the craziest scenes sports has ever seen 👀@GaryParrishCBS | @BennettDoyle pic.twitter.com/ikY5nQJa8M — Grind City Media (@grindcitymedia) December 12, 2025

“Lane Kiffin has done things in Oxford that no one had ever done before … but do not discount the football IQ or how those players feel about Pete Golding.”



We can't wait for LSU vs. Ole Miss next season 🍿🔥 pic.twitter.com/NgIO4gVUYD — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 12, 2025

SEC wasted no time scheduling LSU at Ole Miss.



Lane Kiffin's return to Oxford will be Week 3 on September 19th. — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) December 12, 2025

SEC schedule release... LSU and Lane Kiffin visit Ole Miss in Week 3: Sept. 19, 2026



Get your credential requests in now. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 12, 2025

2026 Ole Miss Football Schedule

Sept. 6 – vs. Louisville – Nashville, Tenn. (Nissan Stadium)

Sat., Sept. 12 – vs. Charlotte – Oxford, Miss.

Sat., Sept. 19 – vs. LSU – Oxford, Miss.

Sat., Sept. 26 – at Florida – Gainesville, Fla.

Sat., Oct. 10 – at Vanderbilt – Nashville, Tenn.

Sat., Oct. 17 – vs. Missouri – Oxford, Miss.

Sat., Oct. 24 – at Texas – Austin, Texas

Sat., Oct. 31 – vs. Auburn – Oxford, Miss.

Sat., Nov. 7 – vs. Georgia – Oxford, Miss.

Sat., Nov. 14 – at Oklahoma – Norman, Okla.

Sat., Nov. 21 – vs. Wofford – Oxford, Miss.

Sat., Nov. 28 – vs. Mississippi State – Oxford, Miss.

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

ESPN Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in CFP Showdown

Join the Community: