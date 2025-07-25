Rebels in the MLB: Multiple Former Ole Miss Baseball Stars Shining at the Next Level
The 2025 Major League Baseball season is just over halfway finished and that means new Rebels will soon be joining the ranks after being selected in the 2025 MLB Draft.
Mason Morris was drafted in the third round as the 83rd overall pick by the Cincinnati Reds.
He was the highest drafted Rebel pitcher since Doug Nikhazy was drafted in the second round by the Cleveland Guardians in 2021.
Luke Hill was drafted in the fourth round as the 132nd overall pick by the Cleveland Guardians. He was the highest drafted Rebel position player since Calvin Harris was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the fourth round in 2023.
Will McCausland was selected in the seventh round as the 222nd overall pick by the Cleveland Guardians.
Riley Maddox was picked in the eighth round as the 231st overall pick by the Washington Nationals.
Mason Nichols was picked by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ninth round as the 267th overall pick.
Connor Spencer was taken in the 12th round by the Chicago Cubs as the 361st overall pick.
Patrick Galle was selected in the 17th round as the 508th overall pick by the Boston Red Sox.
Brayden Jones was taken in the 18th round as the 537th overall pick by the Tampa Bay Rays.
Sam Tookoian was picked in the 20th round as the 589th overall pick by the Los Angeles Angels.
More Rebels in the MLB:
Drew Pomeranz | Pitcher | Chicago Cubs
Record: 2-1 ERA: 2.30 G: 32 GS: 3 SV: 1 IP: 27.1 K: 28 BB: 10
Pomeranz had not pitched in the big leagues since 2021, but in 2025 he has found himself a new home in the Chicago Cubs' bullpen.
After making his debut with the team on April 25, he did not allow an earned run to score until July 5. Pomeranz is holding opponents to a .198 batting average and has struck out 28 batters over 27.1 innings of work.
Nick Fortes | Catcher | Miami Marlins
AVG: .250 AB: 124 H: 31 R: 11 2B: 6 3B: 1 HR: 2 RBI: 10 BB: 7 SB: 0 OPS: .662
After missing some time with an injury, Fortes has returned to the lineup for a surging Marlins team. He hit .310 in the month of June and has continued to put up good numbers in July, hitting .318 and slugging .409.
He has raised his batting average nearly 100 points since the beginning of June.
Tim Elko | Infielder | Chicago White Sox
AVG: .145 AB: 62 H: 9 R: 6 2B: 1 3B: 0 HR: 4 RBI: 8 BB: 5 SB: 1 OPS: .564
Elko made his Major League debut on May 10 and hit his first career home run on May 11, a three-RBI blast off Sandy Alcantara of the Marlins.
He has played in just 20 games at the MLB level but has four home runs. He was placed on the injured list on July 11 with a right knee sprain.
Gunnar Hoglund | Pitcher | Athletics
Record: 1-3 ERA: 6.40 G: 6 GS: 6 SV: 0 IP: 32.1 K: 23 BB: 11
Hoglund made his Major League debut on May 2 with the Athletics, giving up just one run over six innings with seven strikeouts against the Miami Marlins.
Since then he has made five more starts, working at least five innings in all but one. He was placed on the injured list on June 2 with a left hip impingement.
Ryan Rolison | Pitcher | Colorado Rockies
Record: 0-0 ERA: 7.45 G: 21 GS: 1 SV: 0 IP: 29.0 K: 17 BB: 13
Rolison made his Major League debut on May 13 with the Rockies and has since made 21 appearances for Colorado, mostly out of the bullpen. He made his first career start on June 6 against the Mets, working just one inning as an opener.
James McArthur | Pitcher | Kansas City Royals
Record:ERA:G:GS:SV:IP: K:BB:
McArthur has been on the injured list since September 17 with a right elbow injury. He recorded 18 saves for the Royals in 2024 before going down with his injury.
Houston Roth | Pitcher | Norfolk Tides (Baltimore)
Record: 4-0 ERA: 2.00 G: 23 GS: 0 SV: 2 IP: 36.0 K: 40 BB: 17
Roth opened the season with Double-A Chesapeake but was promoted to Triple-A Norfolk on May 26 after posting a 1.64 ERA over eight games at Double-A. He has continued to excel at the Triple-A level, posting a 3-0 record with a 2.16 ERA and 23 strikeouts over 15 appearances.
Jacob Waguespack | Pitcher | Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay)
Record: 1-0 ERA: 0.46 G: 15 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 19.2 K: 18 BB: 4
Waguespack has pitched in 15 games for the Triple-A Durham Bulls, allowing just one earned run over 19.2 innings of work. He has two holds and closed out a combined no-hitter on April 19. Waguespack was placed on the seven-day injured list on May 26 and transferred to the 60-day injured list on July 2.
Cooper Johnson | Catcher | Round Rock Express (Texas)
AVG: .240 AB: 196 H: 47 R: 29 2B: 10 3B: 0 HR: 7 RBI: 27 BB: 37 SB: 2 OPS: .762
Johnson opened the season with Double-A Frisco and played in just 18 games before being promoted to Triple-A Round Rock on May 6.
He has played in 42 games for the Express as the primary backstop. He is hitting .290 and slugging .613 with two home runs and four doubles in the month of July.
Doug Nikhazy | Pitcher | Columbus Clippers (Cleveland)
Record: 5-6 ERA: 4.97 G: 16 GS: 16 SV: 0 IP: 76.0 K: 76 BB: 37
Nikhazy made his Major League debut on April 26, getting the start for the Guardians in game two of a doubleheader against the Red Sox.
He's made one more appearance for the big league club since, pitching a scoreless inning and striking out two in a relief appearance on July 4.
Nikhazy has made 16 starts for Columbus, striking out 76 hitters over 76 innings of work.
Brandon Johnson | Pitcher | Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City)
Record: 1-3 ERA: 3.91 G: 36 GS: 1 SV: 7 IP: 48.1 K: 43 BB: 18
Johnson opened the season with Double-A Northwest Arkansas where he posted a 0.79 ERA and converted all seven of his save opportunities over 17 appearances.
He was promoted to Triple-A Omaha on May 27 and has worked in 19 games for the Storm Chasers as one of the primary options out of the bullpen.
Kemp Alderman | Outfielder | Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Miami)
AVG: .282 AB: 294 H: 83 R: 37 2B: 8 3B: 4 HR: 9 RBI: 35 BB: 22 SB: 15 OPS: .760
Alderman has played in 78 games for Double-A Pensacola, hitting .282 with nine home runs and 35 RBI. He has been named Southern League Player of the Week twice and is currently hitting .300 with a six-game hitting streak in the month of July.
Jacob Gonzalez | Infielder | Birmingham Barons (Chicago AL)
AVG: .241 AB: 320 H: 77 R: 39 2B: 17 3B: 2 HR: 6 RBI: 45 BB: 28 SB: 12 OPS: .667
Gonzalez has played in 87 games for Double-A Birmingham, primarily at second base and shortstop. He has 13 RBI and has scored 12 runs in the month of July.
Dylan DeLucia | Pitcher | Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland)
Record: 5-6 ERA: 3.59 G: 18 GS: 16 SV: 1 IP: 80.1 K: 87 BB: 28
DeLucia made his Double-A debut with the Akron RubberDucks on June 11, working six shutout innings with five strikeouts. It was his first professional quality start and his longest outing since his complete game shutout in the 2022 College World Series.
Since then DeLucia has made six more starts for the RubberDucks and has a 3-3 record with a 2.91 ERA and 33 strikeouts at Double-A.
Calvin Harris | Catcher | Birmingham Barons (Chicago AL)
AVG: .254 AB: 209 H: 53 R: 29 2B: 8 3B: 3 HR: 2 RBI: 28 BB: 26 SB: 5 OPS: .682
Harris began the season with Single-A Kannapolis where he played in 31 games and hit .286 with 21 RBI and an OPS of .768 before being promoted to Double-A Birmingham on May 28.
He played in 27 games for the Barons before being placed on the injured list on July 18. Harris hit .255 with six runs scored in his first month at Double-A.
Anthony Servideo | Infielder | Chesapeake Baysox (Baltimore)
AVG: .146 AB: 246 H: 36 R: 20 2B: 11 3B: 1 HR: 1 RBI: 16 BB: 31 SB: 8 OPS: .453
Servideo has played in 77 games for Double-A Chesapeake this season, mostly at third base. He has three hits in his last two games after a quiet July.
Derek Diamond | Pitcher | Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh)
Record: 0-2 ERA: 16.76 G: 6 GS: 1 SV: 0 IP: 9.2 K: 8 BB: 8
Diamond appeared in just six games for Double-A Altoona before being placed on the injured list on May 2. He was transferred to the 60-day injured list on July 2.
Josh Mallitz | Pitcher | ACL Padres (San Diego)
Record: 3-1 ERA: 5.18 G: 16 GS: 3 SV: 0 IP: 33.0 K: 39 BB: 11
Mallitz appeared in 13 games for High-A Fort Wayne, before being sent down to the Arizona Complex League in what is his first full professional season. He has picked up three wins and struck out 39 batters in 33 innings of work. Mallitz has made three starts for the ACL Padres in the month of July.
Jackson Ross | Infielder | Wilmington Blue Rocks (Washington)
AVG: .221 AB: 231 H: 51 R: 32 2B: 16 3B: 1 HR: 7 RBI: 27 BB: 28 SB: 6 OPS: .696
Ross started the season with Single-A Fredericksburg where he hit .289 with six home runs and 17 RBI in 32 games before being promoted to High-A Wilmington on May 23. Since joining the Blue Rocks he has played in 36 games and scored 13 runs while playing right field and third base.
Ethan Lege | Infielder | Bradenton Marauders (Pittsburgh)
AVG: .225 AB: 138 H: 31 R: 23 2B: 6 3B: 0 HR: 2 RBI: 14 BB: 13 SB: 7 OPS: .626
Lege has played in 40 games for the Single-A Bradenton Marauders after opening the season on the injured list. He hit his first career home run on June 18, a solo shot against Tampa. He is hitting .250 with seven RBI and three stolen bases in the month of July.
Xavier Rivas | Pitcher | Tampa Tarpons (New York AL)
Record: 3-2 ERA: 4.20 G: 12 GS: 11 SV: 0 IP: 49.1 K: 63 BB: 21
Rivas opened the season in the Florida Complex League as he continued to recover from elbow surgery.
He pitched in four games for the FCL Yankees where he allowed just two runs and struck out 22 batters over 15.2 innings of work.
He was promoted to Single-A Tampa on June 1 and has made eight starts for the Tarpons.
Drew McDaniel | Pitcher | Winston-Salem Dash (Chicago AL)
Record:ERA:G:GS:SV:IP: K:BB:
McDaniel was placed on the full season injured list on March 20.
Cole Tolbert | Pitcher | Salem Red Sox (Boston)
Record:ERA:G:GS:SV:IP: K:BB:
Tolbert was placed on the full season injured list on March 19.
Kyler Carmack | Pitcher | Clearwater Threshers (Philadelphia)
Record:ERA:G:GS:SV:IP: K:BB:
Carmack was placed on the full season injured list on May 29.
Jack Dougherty | Pitcher | Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (Minnesota)
Record:ERA:G:GS:SV:IP: K:BB:
Dougherty was placed on the 60-day injured list on March 19.
More Ole Miss News:
Prized Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Commit 'Locked in' With the Rebels
Ole Miss Football Quarterback Target Seeing Stock Soar After Elite 11 Performance
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.