Rebels RHP JT Quinn Enters Transfer Portal
Shortly after third baseman Andrew Fischer hit the portal on Saturday, the Ole Miss Rebels lost another promising piece from their pitching staff as right-hander JT Quinn also entered the transfer portal, per reports from The Rebel Walk.
Quinn looked to be the ace for the 2024 Rebels after he got the ball to start the season in the opening-day game against Hawaii. He struggled for most of the year and moved to the bullpen after a couple of subpar starts.
The Rebels pitching staff felt unstable all season as they were left plugging holes in the rotation and relief corps, looking for someone to step up and be the ace of the staff.
Quinn finished the year with a 6.83 ERA but flashed at some points out of the bullpen. The former Top 150 prospect joins a handful of former Rebels in the portal in search of another opportunity.
Bianco and the rest of his staff have their hands full if they want to put the pieces back together and bring the program back to where it once was. The Rebels grabbed a commitment from RHP Will McCausland this weekend, however, and he looks like a very promising player for Ole Miss in the near future.
With the draft approaching, the Rebels will need to give their final pitches to the prospects they have committed, and next year, Ole Miss could be a very young and inexperienced team like it was in 2024.